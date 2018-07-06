The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo – there's been plenty of stand-out performers at this summer's FIFA World Cup.

And with a transfer window simultaneously in full-swing, it makes for a very active 'shop window' for many clubs and players across the globe.

Huddersfield Town are no different with the Terriers not only having Jonas Lossl, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Aaron Mooy on show but also recruiting Egypt's Ramadan Sobhi at the start of the tournament.

But who else could David Wagner legitimately go for this summer?

Taking into account the club's previous transfer tendencies of budget, nationalities, age and experience, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton provides some potential suggestions....

Daniel Arzani (Australia)

Club: Melbourne City

Position: Right Wing

Age: 19

Why? Described as the new Harry Kewell, the tricky winger is already attracting the attentions of sister club Manchester City. Should a deal be struck, it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility he would be immediately loaned out à la Aaron Mooy.

Mathew Leckie (Australia)

Club: Hertha Berlin

Position: Right Midfield (can also play Left Midfield/Forward)

Age: 27

Why? Already with a proven European pedigree, the Australian grew into the tournament with his busy performances and was the star man against Denmark in his side's Group C encounter.

Tin Jedvaj (Croatia)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Position: Centre Back (can also play either full-back position)

Age: 22

Why? Hailed as a rising star of Croatian football, the defender has so far made one cameo appearances for the Croats against Iceland but his versatility and age makes him one to watch.

Jonas Knudsen (Denmark)

Club: Ipswich Town

Position: Left-Back

Age: 25

Why? Lining up alongside Town's Zanka against Croatia, the full-back showed his long-throw prowess is a real threat for any side.

Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

Club: RB Leipzig

Position: Forward

Age: 24

Why? Scoring the winning goal against Peru in Denmark's opening Group C encounter, Poulsen has been one of the key components of RBL's rapid rise from Germany's third tier to Bundesliga.

Viktor Claesson (Sweden)

Club: Krasnodar

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 26

Why? Sweden's main creative outlet, the player has been crucial in powering the Swedes to the quarter-finals of this summer's tournament with three assists so far.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland)

Club: Hoffenheim

Position: Left Midfield

Age: 26

Why? An ever-present for the Swiss this summer, the player hit the ground running in the tournament with his equalising goal in the opening group game against Brazil.