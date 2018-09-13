The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans have been invited to support the 'Fans for Foodbanks' initiative this weekend as the Terriers face Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium.

Branded bins will be located around the ground on Saturday, with fans able to leave donations in one of the six containers.

The campaign began at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season and has been well-supported by many fans.

And TerriersTV's Ben Hall went to visit Batley Food Bank over the international break to see how the fans' generosity has helped those that use the service.

Watch the video above to see how the initiative is helping people in the local area.

The six branded bins will be available from 1.30pm and are located around the ground - three at the South End of the Revell Ward Stand, two near the Gym Entrance by the Fantastic Media turnstiles and one by the South Stand home fan entrance.

The Perrys Fanzone at PPG Canalside also contains a branded bin.

Fans are reminded to donate food with a long shelf-life, rather than fresh produce.