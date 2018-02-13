The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dominant display from Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium saw the Terriers run out 4-1 winners against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Alex Pritchard netted the first goal for the Terriers on the day - his first in the Premier League - but the hosts were immediately pegged back by a Junior Stanislas effort.

That was the only real highlight for the 1,200 travelling Bournemouth fans, with Town going on to control the game.

Steve Mounie put the Terriers ahead in the first half before his deflected effort in the second period handed Town a two-goal cushion.

Rajiv Van La Parra wrapped the game up from the spot late on, sending the Town faithful into delirium.

The home fans were brilliant all day and were rewarded with a first win since mid-December by their blue and white heroes.

You can relive the atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium courtesy of TerriersTV in the video above.

For more from Ben Hall at TerriersTV, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .