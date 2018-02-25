The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a key victory over West Bromwich Albion yesterday to heighten their chances of Premier League survival and heap further misery on the Baggies.

The win took Town to 14th in the league and three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 matches still to play.

West Brom on the other hand are now seven points adrift at the bottom of the table and odds on to be relegated come the end of the season.

The Baggies' fans booed their players off at full time and chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt" on several occasions as Town claimed the win - a stark contrast to the away supporters who were elated with their side's battling performance and the result.

The Town fans were in fine voice all day at The Hawthorns, leading centre back Christopher Schindler to rate them as the loudest away support he has ever heard throughout his career.

You can relive the exceptional away atmosphere with the video above, courtesy of TerriersTV.

