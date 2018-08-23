Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith firmly believes the club can kick-start their season against Cardiff City.

The 26-year-old defender made his first appearance of the season in the 6-1 defeat at his old club Manchester City, having been on the bench for the opening 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea.

He admits it’s been a tough start to the campaign, but he says Town are determined to put those experiences behind them and focus on doing a solid job against Neil Warnock’s visitors.

“The first two games against Chelsea and Manchester City have been tough and we’ve been beaten in both, but we’ve put those to bed now, they are firmly behind us, and we will definitely look to kick-start our season on Saturday,” said Smith, who made 27 appearances last season after playing 47 in the promotion campaign.

“We’ve picked things up (from these sorts of situations) in the past, and I don’t think the City game is going to be a reflection on the season.

“To get beaten by them, even though the goals we conceded could have been avoided, is not the worst thing in the world, because a lot of teams will experience that this season.

“For us it’s gone, and now we are all looking forward to the big game we’ve got on Saturday against Cardiff.”

Smith says he’s proud to again be captain of Town and has no doubts the squad are motivated to match and better what they achieved last season.

“I really enjoy being captain of this football club and, while we’ve had a tough start, we’ve dusted ourselves down in training and are looking forward to the match against Cardiff,” he said.

“As the boss has said, our season starts on Saturday and we will be ready for that.”

Reflecting for a moment, Smith feels a Manchester City team on form will be too strong for most this season – and he explained the particular problems they can cause.

“There are a collection of things which make it very difficult against City,” he said.

“They have different ways of going about it and are very versatile in the way they play.

“If you press them high, they can play in behind you. If you sit off, they can play through you. So there are a lot of ways they can hurt you.

“In the first half, for instance, it was tough down my side because (Benjamin) Mendy was so wide he made the pitch really big.

“Mendy was providing a lot of width and a lot of crosses, so it was difficult.

“Once you start to go out wide with him, they start finding gaps in the centre, so it’s a bit of a problem.

“To be fair, I don’t think many teams will go there and stop City when they are in full flow. They are a top, top quality side.”