Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion yesterday to further enhance their odds of Premier League survival.

Goals from Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie secured the points for Town on the day despite Craig Dawson pulling one back for the dismal hosts.

The result leaves the Baggies seven points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League table and heaps more pressure on manager Alan Pardew.

Many of the national media outlets focused on the former Newcastle United manager's job hanging by a thread, but Town did receive plaudits for their battling display.

Here are some of the best lines from the national media following yesterday's vital win.

Stuart James - The Guardian

"Buoyant after putting four past Bournemouth in their previous home game, Huddersfield must have sensed that Albion were there for the taking.

"In a scrappy and poor game, Huddersfield passed up the chance to take the lead in the 36th minute, when Alex Pritchard’s shot was blocked by Mounié, but David Wagner’s side were not so generous when Albion’s defence gifted them an embarrassing amount of time and space shortly after the interval.

"With Jonny Evans standing off him, Collin Quaner slid a low ball into the feet of the unmarked Van La Parra, who dragged a shot from about 10 yards into the near corner.

"Albion looked shell-shocked and within the blink of an eye Huddersfield added a second as Pritchard played a lovely reverse pass into the path of Mounié.

"With Albion appealing in vain for offside, Mounié escaped and dispatched a low shot beyond Ben Foster.

"That was the cue for some Albion supporters to head for the exits."

Jack Watson - The Independent

"For David Wagner it was a job well done and a welcome win on the road after winning just twice away from home in the league prior to their visit to the Black Country.

"Time may well be ticking on West Brom’s Premier League status and Alan Pardew’s tenure at the Hawthorns with frustration growing amongst the supports and the owners."

John Percy - The Daily Telegraph

"Alan Pardew had insisted “the fat lady isn’t in the room yet”, a few days before this visit of Huddersfield.

"After this appalling performance and result for West Bromwich Albion, she will be on her way in a taxi, with the head coach facing the sack after just 17 games in charge.

"Pardew’s position is almost untenable now as Albion are seven points adrift of safety and appear doomed to the Championship.

"Huddersfield deservedly secured their first away victory in the Premier League since December 16 as goals from Rajiv van La Parra and Steven Mounie boosted their own survival mission under David Wagner while they displayed all the battling qualities absent in their opponents."

Guy Atkinson - Goal

"West Brom's Premier League status is hanging by a thread after falling to a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns.

"A fourth defeat in a row for Alan Pardew's side mean they are six points adrift at the bottom of the table and seven points away from 17th place.

"The damage was done during an 11-minute spell at the start of the second period as David Wagner's side took advantage of some insipid defending to pull away from the hosts."