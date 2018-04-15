Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town keeper Jonas Lossl was delighted to get the victory over Watford and move ever-closer to Premier League safety.

Town won 1-0 with a stoppage time winner from Tom Ince, sparking superb celebrations at the end from the majority of the John Smith's Stadium.

On the victory over Watford, he said: "It was fantastic, the first time this season where we've had a goal like that, so it's massive, it is a huge win and we'll celebrate it.

"I thought we played a good game all over, we followed our tactics, I saw that the goal was our first shot on target. However to me it didn't feel like that, I had a feeling all the way through the match that we were on top.

"In the end I think we played really well and it was a relief in the end to get the win, what an amazing day - it was a real team effort.

"To get a goal in the end like we did, it's just a huge relief in what was a very good performance by us, I think we dominated in a lot of the game.

"I was there celebrating when the goal went in - I felt a bit busted after running up there, but I was there celebrating with everyone.

"I've played in games like this, it's a massive game there are always these types of fixtures at the end of the season where you are close to reaching your goal. Let the future see if we will reach our goal."

Town have now put a seven-point gap between themselves and the relegation places, and the Danish keeper believes the win puts Town in a very good position.

He said: "It is a good position to be in and a good gap to have at this stage of the season.

"I would say there was a big boost in the locker room before the game when we saw the Chelsea vs Southampton score, so thanks to Chelsea for that."