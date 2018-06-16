The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cameroon’s Andre Kana-Biyik has the worst disciplinary record in World Cup history.

The defender burst onto the world stage when he was sent off in the opening game of Italia 90 for a foul on Argentina's Claudio Caniggia.

The Cameroonian would go on to play another three World Cup matches - two in 1990 and one in 1994 - and he received a yellow card in every

single one of them.

Kana-Biyik’s 1.0 card-per-game ratio is the highest of any player in World Cup history to have received at least four cards, according to FIFA’s records.

Bulgaria’s Zlatko Yankov has the next highest card-per-game ratio (0.7) followed jointly by Tim Cahill, Antonio Valencia, Rigobert Song and Sulley Muntari with 0.6 each.

Three players hold the record for the most cards in World Cup history.

Zinedine Zidane, Rafael Marquez and Cafu have all received six cards in the tournament.

Zidane picked those up in just 12 games though compared to 16 gamesfor Marquez and 20 for Cafu.

Marquez could add to his tally as he’s in Mexico’s squad for this year’s competition - his fifth World Cup.

Two of Zidane’s cards were reds, whereas only one of Marquez’s were and none of Cafu’s.

Zidane was first sent off for a stamp on a Saudi Arabia player in the group stages of France 98. His second was for his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy.

PLAYER: Cards per game

Andre KANA-BIYIK: 1.0

Zlatko YANKOV: 0.7

Tim CAHILL: 0.6

Antonio VALENCIA: 0.6

Rigobert SONG: 0.6

Sulley MUNTARI: 0.6

Zinedine ZIDANE: 0.5

Frank RIJKAARD: 0.5

Alberto GARCIA ASPE: 0.5

Didier ZOKORA: 0.5

Jan WOUTERS: 0.5

Jose VELASQUEZ: 0.5

Most cards: Player | Matches | Total cards | Yellows | 2nd yellows | Reds

Zinedine ZIDANE | 12 | 6 | 4 | 0 | 2

Rafael MARQUEZ | 16 | 6 | 5 | 0 | 1

CAFU | 20 | 6 | 6 | 0 | 0

Rigobert SONG | 9 | 5 | 3 | 0 | 2

Tim CAHILL | 8 | 5 | 4 | 0 | 1

Diego MARADONA | 21 | 5 | 4 | 0 | 1

Sulley MUNTARI | 9 | 5 | 5 | 0 | 0

Javier MASCHERANO | 16 | 5 | 5 | 0 | 0

Lothar MATTHAEUS | 25 | 5 | 5 | 0 | 0

Andre KANA-BIYIK | 4 | 4 | 3 | 0 | 1

Antonio VALENCIA | 7 | 4 | 3 | 0 | 1

Frank RIJKAARD | 8 | 4 | 3 | 0 | 1

Claudio CANIGGIA | 10 | 4 | 3 | 0 | 1

Rudi VOELLER | 15 | 4 | 3 | 0 | 1