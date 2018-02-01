Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Huddersfield Giants fans at Hull FC

  • Share
  1. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)1 of 19
  2. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)2 of 19
  3. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)3 of 19
  4. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)4 of 19
  5. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)5 of 19
  6. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)6 of 19
  7. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)7 of 19
  8. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)8 of 19
  9. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)9 of 19
  10. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)10 of 19
  11. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)11 of 19
  12. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)12 of 19
  13. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)13 of 19
  14. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)14 of 19
  15. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)15 of 19
  16. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)16 of 19
  17. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)17 of 19
  18. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)18 of 19
  19. Huddersfield Giants fans Betfred Super League XXIII Hull FC v Huddersfield 01/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)19 of 19
David WagnerJoe Lolley leaves Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest
The winger has joined the Championship club
Huddersfield Town FCLiverpool legend Steve Gerrard has stinging criticism for some Huddersfield Town supporters
Get your priorities right
David WagnerMartin Cranie leaves Huddersfield Town for Middlesbrough FC
The defender has signed a permanent deal with the Championship club
David WagnerDean Hoyle lifts the lid on Huddersfield Town transfer deadline day signings policy
Hours to go before cut-off and owner spells out thoughts of David Wagner
Aaron MooyCrunch time is coming: Five things learned as Huddersfield Town lose to Liverpool
Rory Benson looks at what he learned from the Terriers' display on Tuesday night
Huddersfield Giants RLFCHuddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone laments 'train crash' display at Hull FC
Second-half showing had too many basic errors
SportHuddersfield Giants fans at Hull FC
Huddersfield Giants RLFCHull FC 38 Huddersfield Giants 12: Horrible opener for Rick Stone's Super League side
Second-half battering is hard to stomach
SportHull FC v Huddersfield Giants action
Huddersfield Town FCOdds stacked against Huddersfield Town to upset Manchester United at Old Trafford
BetVictor expert Jack Milner with the latest tips ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Jose Mourinho's men
MoldgreenHeartbreaking goodbye to Katelyn Dawson as hundreds celebrate her life
Katelyn, 15, died on January 10 following a horrific road crash as she waited at a bus stop on her way to school
Scapegoat HillHundreds attend funeral to pay tribute to 'one of a kind' Joe Brook
Scapegoat Hill church packed as mourners hear of young man with a winning smile.
Denby DaleWoman, 33, dies in tragic collision after smashing head-on with overtaking car
A 23-year-old man has also been seriously injured in the crash near Flockton
West Yorkshire PoliceTwo men charged with firearms offences linked to Yassar Yaqub inquiry
Accused set to appear before magistrates.
Calderdale CouncilDog stabbed in the head, stuffed in a suitcase and left to die
RSPCA investigate brutal death of dog dumped in layby
Huddersfield Giants RLFCHuddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone laments 'train crash' display at Hull FC
Second-half showing had too many basic errors
SportHuddersfield Giants fans at Hull FC
Huddersfield Giants RLFCHull FC 38 Huddersfield Giants 12: Horrible opener for Rick Stone's Super League side
Second-half battering is hard to stomach
SportHull FC v Huddersfield Giants action
West Yorkshire PoliceDisciplinary action taken against New Hall Prison staff over death of mentally ill woman
Jury raises concerns about a 'lack of professionalism' among staff
Top Stories
West Yorkshire PoliceDisciplinary action taken against New Hall Prison staff over death of mentally ill woman
Jury raises concerns about a 'lack of professionalism' among staff
Formula 1Yorkshire grid girl Rebecca Cooper says it was the best job she ever had
Rebecca Cooper has been an F1 grid girl on five occasions.
West Yorkshire PoliceMan in his 50s taken to hospital after concerns for his safety
Police say incident happened on Thursday afternoon in Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury
Kirklees CouncilTakeaway owner sacks staff over poor food hygiene at the premises
Workers at Kebab Range failed to wash their hands after handling raw meat
Kirklees CouncilEnvironmental health officials shut down wine shop due to mouse infestation
Vivaldi Continental Wine and Foods had droppings and strong urine smell
KirkleesMums let their daughters miss school - because they wanted to sleep in
They were prosecuted for failing to ensure that they attended classes regularly
MelthamPupils determined to beat the vandals when it comes to clearing up 'dog poo alley'
Dozens of posters back on display a week after being ripped down
Honley High SchoolLet's all help get Paul Turnbull home after 3 years in hospital
£5,000 needed for specialist equipment following horror crash.
HeckmondwikeTeen girl threatened with knives in terrifying car jacking
Two attackers tried to drag her from her seat in Heckmondwike
CanalsideHuddersfield Town get green light for PPG Canalside expansion
New facilities for Premier League stars will include two gyms and video rooms.
Kirklees CouncilHow one man is cleaning up after fly-tippers
Community-minded Darren Shaw is out every day cleaning up the rubbish others leave behind
DewsburyPaedophile jailed for filming teenage girls in shower
Brian Quarmby, 67, gave an 'unacceptable and unbelievable' excuse for his actions.
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay