Hull KR 37 Huddersfield Giants 10

SportgalleryHull KR 37 Huddersfield Giants 10 ShareByGavin Castle11:37, 2 JUL 2018Updated11:39, 2 JUL 2018Huddersfield Giants Jordan Rankin looks for space during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull1 of 11Hull KR's Ryan Shaw is held up during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park2 of 11Hull KR's Danny McGuire is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Aaron Murphy during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull3 of 11Hull KR's Nick Scruton is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Kruise Leeming during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull4 of 11Hull KR's Danny Tickle is held up during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull5 of 11Hull KR's Joel Tomkins scores during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull6 of 11Hull KR's Chris Atkin is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Adam O'Brien during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull7 of 11Hull KR's Danny McGuire is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ryan Hinchcliffe during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull8 of 11Hull KR's Robbie Mulhern powers forward during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull9 of 11Huddersfield Giants players look dejected after conceding during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull10 of 11Hull KR's Junior Vaivai powers through during the Betfred Super League match at Craven Park, Hull11 of 11