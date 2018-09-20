Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Offbeat pictures

  • Share
  1. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Mathias Zanka Jorgensen of Huddersfield Town arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)1 of 30
  2. Chelsea's Manager Maurizio Sarri Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 30
  3. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Jorginho of Chelsea scores a penalty for his team's second goal past Ben Hamer of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)3 of 30
  4. Town players walk back to the centre circle as Chelsea celebrate scoring their first goal Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 30
  5. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 30
  6. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Manchester City v Huddersfield Town 19/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 30
  7. Huddersfield Town's Ramadan Sobhi (left) and Terence Kongolo take a selfie before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday August 19, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.7 of 30
  8. Huddersfield Town walk back to the centre line as Manchester City celebrate scoring a goal Premier League Football Manchester City v Huddersfield Town 19/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 30
  9. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagnerand Ben Hamer look on as Manchester City celebrate scoring their second goal Premier League Football Manchester City v Huddersfield Town 19/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 30
  10. Huddersfield's Steve Mounie put this shot over the bar Premier League Football Manchester City v Huddersfield Town 19/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 30
  11. Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 30
  12. Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 30
  13. Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.13 of 30
  14. Great support for the game Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 30
  15. Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.15 of 30
  16. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: General view inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City at John Smith's Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)16 of 30
  17. Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner (left) and Christopher Schindler (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 25, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.17 of 30
  18. Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl (left) and Rajiv van La Parra (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 25, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.18 of 30
  19. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Tv cameras film the match during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City at John Smith's Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)19 of 30
  20. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner and Ben Hamer Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City 25/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.20 of 30
  21. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)21 of 30
  22. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner tells substitute Eric Durm his tactics Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.22 of 30
  23. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Kurt Zouma of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)23 of 30
  24. David Wagner manager of Huddersfield Town before the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.24 of 30
  25. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Fans arrive ahead of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)25 of 30
  26. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Fans enjoy pre match atmosphere ahead of the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace at John Smith's Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)26 of 30
  27. Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler (right) during the Premier League match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 15, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications27 of 30
  28. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 15/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.28 of 30
  29. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner (left) and Crystal Palace's Manager Roy Hodgson Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace 15/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.29 of 30
  30. Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra is fouled by Crystal Palace's James McArthur Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace 15/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.30 of 30
Huddersfield Town FCDanny Williams confident Huddersfield Town can turn performances into positive resultsPatience key for recovering midfielder and for David Wagner's team
Huddersfield Town FCLook who's broadcasting Huddersfield Town live around the world from Leicester CityHome TV dates also on the horizon
Huddersfield Town FCTwenty cigarettes cost 22p the last time Huddersfield Town won a league game at Leicester CityAnd Town fans were watching the top scorer in the English top flight
Huddersfield Town FCLaurent Depoitre the man to put Huddersfield Town back among goals and pointsBelgian looks hungry for first league start at Leicester City
Football NewsDefensive issues for Claude Puel ahead of Huddersfield Town's trip to Leicester CityThe Foxes' manager will be without suspended captain Wes Morgan for the match
Huddersfield Town FCThe offbeat pictures you WON'T have seen from Huddersfield Town season so farUnseen images from all six league and cup matches
SportOffbeat pictures
Huddersfield Town FCTwenty cigarettes cost 22p the last time Huddersfield Town won a league game at Leicester CityAnd Town fans were watching the top scorer in the English top flight
Huddersfield Town FCDanny Williams confident Huddersfield Town can turn performances into positive resultsPatience key for recovering midfielder and for David Wagner's team
Huddersfield Town FCLook who's broadcasting Huddersfield Town live around the world from Leicester CityHome TV dates also on the horizon
West Yorkshire PolicePolice set to send file on Katelyn Dawson horror crash to the Crown Prosecution ServiceNine months on from smash on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen which killed teenager police are coming to a close with their investigations
Huddersfield town centreMan left fighting for his life after brawl outside town centre pub He was attacked outside Boy & Barrel pub and is currently in a critical condition
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officers 'refused to answer questions' during watchdog's probe into woman's treatment after painful injuryReport published by police watchdog into treatment of woman in custody
Huddersfield town centreMan fights for life after brawl outside town centre pub - what we know so far The Boy and Barrel Inn on Beast Market in Huddersfield has been taped off with an officer guarding the scene
MarshBrides-to-be told they WILL NOT get dress of their dreams after Elenor Rose closureThe team left to pick up the pieces has said they are doing all they can to help customers but some will not get dress or money back
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan who stole tiles from roofing firm claimed it owed him cashJack Holroyd scaled scaffolding to steal 1,400 tiles from Jones Homes in Cleckheaton
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWanted teenager fled from a car – but was caught hiding in a scrapyardPolice were searching for Jordan Eastwood after he skipped his curfew but he ran from the vehicle when they spotted him out in Batley
Huddersfield Town FCThe offbeat pictures you WON'T have seen from Huddersfield Town season so farUnseen images from all six league and cup matches
SportOffbeat pictures
HuddersfieldLive: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel for Thursday September 20Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
Top Stories
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWanted teenager fled from a car – but was caught hiding in a scrapyard
Police were searching for Jordan Eastwood after he skipped his curfew but he ran from the vehicle when they spotted him out in Batley
Examiner Business AwardsJudging is complete for the Examiner Business Awards 2018 and here's the shortlist
Judging panel said the quality of entries this year blew them away
Huddersfield town centreMan fights for life after brawl outside town centre pub - what we know so far The Boy and Barrel Inn on Beast Market in Huddersfield has been taped off with an officer guarding the scene
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan who stole tiles from roofing firm claimed it owed him cash
Jack Holroyd scaled scaffolding to steal 1,400 tiles from Jones Homes in Cleckheaton
West Yorkshire PolicePolice officers 'refused to answer questions' during watchdog's probe into woman's treatment after painful injury
Report published by police watchdog into treatment of woman in custody
M62This drink-driver was seriously injured after her Audi A4 flipped over and ripped a motorway barrier apart
'You were lucky that nobody was killed or seriously injured' Viktoriya Daraskevic was told of the smash on the M62 near to Huddersfield
MarshBrides-to-be told they WILL NOT get dress of their dreams after Elenor Rose closure
The team left to pick up the pieces has said they are doing all they can to help customers but some will not get dress or money back
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThief broke into cars - and was caught wearing victim's coat
Brazen Steven Arrand was dressed in the beige winter jacket when he was spotted by the owner of the Seat Ibiza
CrimeThief breaks into CoffeeEvolution and steals cash, vegan muffins and craft lager
The culprit was seen crouching on the floor to avoid the CCTV
EducationThis school is like one 'happy family' - but it is the hardest in Huddersfield to get a place at
Less than half of those who apply for a place get one - and you can find out how other schools rate with our special widget
Leeds Crown CourtMan acquitted of raping woman in her sleepJurors took less than one hour to clear Simon Rozanski
MarshBride's dress left in shreds after being returned to Elenor Rose Bridal for 'free dry cleaning'
Dozens of women say they have no dress or their dress has been ruined after the Marsh shop suddenly closed down