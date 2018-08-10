Saints v Giants

SportgallerySaints v GiantsShare ByMel Booth22:11, 10 AUG 2018Updated22:14, 10 AUG 2018St Helens' Ben Barba (right) is tackled by Huddersfield Giants' Danny Brough during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.1 of 9Huddersfield Giants’ Paul Clough (right) and Adam Walne tackle St Helens’ Matty Lees during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.2 of 9St HelensÕ Matty Costello (centre) is tackled by Huddersfield GiantsÕ Corlton Roche during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.3 of 9Huddersfield GiantsÕ Alex Mellor (bottom left) celebrates scoring his side's second try with teammates during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.4 of 9Huddersfield Giants’ Jordan Rankin is tackled by St Helens’ Morgan Knowles (centre) Jon Wilkin (right) and Matty Costello during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.5 of 9St HelensÕ Tommy Makinson (left) and James Roby (right) take down Huddersfield GiantsÕ Alex Mellor during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.6 of 9Huddersfield Giants Darnell McIntosh scores his side's third try during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.7 of 9Huddersfield Giants’ Darnell McIntosh scores his side's first try during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.8 of 9St Helens’ Kyle Amor (right) is tackled by Huddersfield Giants’ Oliver Roberts during the Betfred Super League match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 10, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.9 of 9