T20 finals

  1. Hoylandswaite's Max Joice faces the bowling of Honley's Bret Randell T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)1 of 13
  2. Hoylandswaine's captain SP Singh manages to edge a ball from Honley's captain Timmy Taylor through close fielding T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)2 of 13
  3. Hoylandswaine's captain SP Singh strikes a ball from Honley's Sam Denton T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)3 of 13
  4. Hoylandswaine's captain SP Singh strikes a ball from Honley's Sam Denton T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)4 of 13
  5. Hoylandswaine after winning the T20 Trophy T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)5 of 13
  6. Hoylandswaine after winning the T20 Trophy T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)6 of 13
  7. Slaithwaite's Alex Walker bowls The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)7 of 13
  8. Nathan Cyrus from Slaithwaite in action The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)8 of 13
  9. Slaithwaite's Josh Chojnowski in action The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)9 of 13
  10. Slaithwaite's Alex Walker bowls at Elland's Greg Alexander The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)10 of 13
  11. Ciaran O'Malley of Elland is run out by Slaithwaite's wicket keeper, Lewis Bradley The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)11 of 13
  12. Ciaran O'Malley of Elland plays the ball The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)12 of 13
  13. Ciaran O'Malley of Elland plays the ball The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)13 of 13
ICC World Twenty20Slaithwaite enjoy T20 Shield final success as Elland are put to swordHarrison Quarmby and Lewis Bradley do damage with bat
SportHoylandswaine clinch Drakes Huddersfield T20 Trophy successHonley beaten by six wickets in final at Slaithwaite
