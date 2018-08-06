T20 finals

SportgalleryT20 finalsShare ByGavin Castle12:28, 6 AUG 2018Updated12:30, 6 AUG 2018Hoylandswaite's Max Joice faces the bowling of Honley's Bret Randell T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)1 of 13Hoylandswaine's captain SP Singh manages to edge a ball from Honley's captain Timmy Taylor through close fielding T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)2 of 13Hoylandswaine's captain SP Singh strikes a ball from Honley's Sam Denton T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)3 of 13Hoylandswaine's captain SP Singh strikes a ball from Honley's Sam Denton T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)4 of 13Hoylandswaine after winning the T20 Trophy T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)5 of 13Hoylandswaine after winning the T20 Trophy T20 Trophy Final Honley v Hoylandswaine 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)6 of 13Slaithwaite's Alex Walker bowls The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)7 of 13Nathan Cyrus from Slaithwaite in action The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)8 of 13Slaithwaite's Josh Chojnowski in action The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)9 of 13Slaithwaite's Alex Walker bowls at Elland's Greg Alexander The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)10 of 13Ciaran O'Malley of Elland is run out by Slaithwaite's wicket keeper, Lewis Bradley The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)11 of 13Ciaran O'Malley of Elland plays the ball The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)12 of 13Ciaran O'Malley of Elland plays the ball The T20 Shield Final between Slaithwaite and Elland 05/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth)13 of 13