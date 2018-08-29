Town fans at Stoke

SportgalleryTown fans at StokeShare ByMel Booth08:40, 29 AUG 2018Updated09:12, 29 AUG 2018Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.1 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 12Fans Carabao Cup Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 28/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 12