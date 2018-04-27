Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Warrington v Giants

  • Share
  1. Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'aii (left) and Adam O'Brien (centre) and Ryan Hinchcliffe (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.1 of 7
  2. Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'aii (left) and Adam O'Brien (centre) and Ryan Hinchcliffe (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.2 of 7
  3. Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'ai (left) and Adam O'Brien (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.3 of 7
  4. Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'ai (left) and Adam O'Brien (rcentre) and Sebastine Ikahihifo (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.4 of 7
  5. Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'aii (left) and Adam O'Brien during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.5 of 7
  6. Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley skips away from Huddersfield Giants Jared Simpson to score a try, during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.6 of 7
  7. Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley (right) celebrates his try against Huddersfield Giants, during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.7 of 7
Huddersfield Town FCDavid Wagner says Huddersfield Town have top opportunity against Everton despite loss of Tom InceHamstring injury rules out hero of Watford win
BBCMark Lawrenson backs Huddersfield Town to win "biggest game of season" against EvertonThe BBC Sport pundit believes the Terriers need one more win to stay up - and that they'll get it on Saturday
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Tom Ince, the Premier League relegation fight, Sam Allardyce and more ahead of Everton FC clashEverything the German head coach said to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium
Betfred Super LeagueJosh Charnley grabs hat trick as Huddersfield Giants go down 38-4 to Warrington WolvesMcIntosh over for Giants but they concede eight tries
Aaron MooyHow Alex Pritchard is the perfect fit for Huddersfield TownThe ex-Norwich City man is happy with his role in the Town side - and with the teammates he has around him
Betfred Super LeagueJosh Charnley grabs hat trick as Huddersfield Giants go down 38-4 to Warrington WolvesMcIntosh over for Giants but they concede eight tries
Sport Warrington v Giants
ThongsbridgeSignings galore to light up the Drakes League PremiershipInternational class as top division gets under way
SportHuddersfield RU bidding for strong finish against South Leicester to seal sixth placeMark Pease back at centre for Lockwood Park clash
BBCMark Lawrenson backs Huddersfield Town to win "biggest game of season" against EvertonThe BBC Sport pundit believes the Terriers need one more win to stay up - and that they'll get it on Saturday
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation TrustDJ busted for lying that NHS care ruined his career after posting this music videoSandip Singh Atwal sought £837,109 from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust for "comparatively minor injuries"
West Yorkshire PoliceDrivers of TWO Lamborghinis in trouble with West Yorkshire PoliceOne supercar is seized and second driver is fined
John Smith's StadiumWatch: Chairs used as weapons in mass brawl at boxing event at John Smith's StadiumPolice were called as fighting broke out in the crowds
DewsburyArmed police swoop after man seen 'waving a gun' - LATEST UPDATESPolice closed a large section of one of the main routes into Dewsbury town centre  
Moor End Academy'Disadvantaged' pupil returns to his school ... as principalKash Rafiq has turned around a failing school in Leeds
Betfred Super LeagueJosh Charnley grabs hat trick as Huddersfield Giants go down 38-4 to Warrington WolvesMcIntosh over for Giants but they concede eight tries
Sport Warrington v Giants
HuddersfieldUninsured driver confesses to magistrates he knew he was not in a fit state to driveSandesh Thamsuhang was two-and-a-half times over the limit when he was caught speeding in the town centre \n270418thamsuhang
ThongsbridgeSignings galore to light up the Drakes League PremiershipInternational class as top division gets under way
LindleyHairdresser attack thug deserved his severe sentenceAaron Holroyd from Birchencliffe was given 13 years for attack on Lindley hairdresser Marcus Sewell-Fletcher
Top Stories
LindleyHairdresser attack thug deserved his severe sentenceAaron Holroyd from Birchencliffe was given 13 years for attack on Lindley hairdresser Marcus Sewell-Fletcher
Holme Valley Mountain RescueHow moorland rescue mission descended into farce ...
A Ford Fiesta which plunged 650 ft down a ravine has been retrieved - only for the 4x4 used to rescue it getting stuck instead
Kirklees Magistrates Court"It's all his fault" said man who got arrested showing his Australian friend a night outHe got to see the British justice system instead - after his drunken pal Lee St Hilaire got caught behaving badly
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation TrustDJ busted for lying that NHS care ruined his career after posting this music video
Sandip Singh Atwal sought £837,109 from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust for "comparatively minor injuries"
West Yorkshire PoliceDrivers of TWO Lamborghinis in trouble with West Yorkshire Police
One supercar is seized and second driver is fined
MilnsbridgeDrink-driver three times the limit was struggling to cope with his dad's deathPhilip Donaghey was caught driving erratically after his dad lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease
West Yorkshire PoliceCar on its side following crash on Manchester Road snarls up the whole of MilnsbridgeCar on its side at the junction of Manchester Road and Morley Lane
AlmondburyFirefighters break into flat to save woman - and she thinks they are burglars
Students next door smell smoke and raise the alarm
Moor End Academy'Disadvantaged' pupil returns to his school ... as principal
Kash Rafiq has turned around a failing school in Leeds
Kirklees CouncilShop damaged by out of control car after driver taken ill at wheel
Fire crews and police at the scene of the incident in Cleckheaton
NethertonDepraved Huddersfield paedophile has his jail term increased70-year-old David Abrahams had already been told he could die in prison
DewsburyMan brandishing 'gun, bricks and pipe in street stand-off with armed police
The suspect was seen attacking passing cars in Halifax Road and was also armed with bricks and piping
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay