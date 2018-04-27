Warrington v Giants

SportgalleryWarrington v Giants ShareByMel Booth21:08, 27 APR 2018Updated22:00, 27 APR 2018Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'aii (left) and Adam O'Brien (centre) and Ryan Hinchcliffe (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.1 of 7Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'aii (left) and Adam O'Brien (centre) and Ryan Hinchcliffe (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.2 of 7Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'ai (left) and Adam O'Brien (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.3 of 7Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'ai (left) and Adam O'Brien (rcentre) and Sebastine Ikahihifo (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.4 of 7Warrington Wolves' Sitaleki Akauola is tackled by Huddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'aii (left) and Adam O'Brien during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.5 of 7Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley skips away from Huddersfield Giants Jared Simpson to score a try, during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.6 of 7Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley (right) celebrates his try against Huddersfield Giants, during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 27, 2018. See PA story RUGBYL Warrington. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.7 of 7