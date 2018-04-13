The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workers in offices and factories across Huddersfield and the UK are gearing up for their annual flutter.

Despite being racing novices most people like to spend the one or two pound on a sweepstake.

And with just a day to go many are now looking at who they will back in the big race before pulling out the random horse in the office sweepstake.

The full list of horses has just been finalised so it's time to download the complete printable version of our Grand National sweepstake kit.

You simply need to print out your kit, making sure your printer is set to print one side of paper only.

Cut out all the names and let your family, friends and colleagues pick out a horse.

How to run a sweepstake for the Grand National

We suggest charging £2 a ticket, which will give you a kitty of £80.

Cut out the names opposite, throw them in a bag or box, get your friends or workmates to draw a ticket and fill in the list below with the details of who has picked what.

The winner will take away £40, the second £25, the third £10 and the fourth a fiver.

Our sister title Liverpool Echo will have coverage from every day of the Grand National festival - Grand Opening Thursday, Ladies Day and Grand National Day itself.