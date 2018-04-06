Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU face their sternest test for a while when they travel to second-placed promotion candidates Sedgley Park.

Field’s recent form has seen them collect three successive bonus-point victories in National II North and sit pretty in sixth in the table as a result.

However, in Sedgley, they face a side who have shown imperious form since the turn of the year, winning 10 games in 11; a run which puts them merely two points behind league leaders Sale.

The Tigers have been knocking on the promotion door for the past few years now and a triumph over Field in Manchester will stand them in good stead for at least a play-off spot come the end of the season.

After a week off, Huddersfield coach Gareth Lewis knows the test that Field face this weekend.

“Sedgley Park are an outstanding side and have arguably the most potent attack in the competition,” he said.

“We know our defence will be severely tested.”

Tony Stringwell joins the front row for Field alongside Fran Entressengle and Alex Battye, while Ben Hoyle returns from suspension.

While Hoyle returns, second row Nick Sharpe faces a week out due to collecting three yellow cards.

A big plus for Lewis, selection-wise, is the return to the squad of fly-half Harry Davey, who has been sidelined with a back injury for a long spell.

Should Field secure what would be considered an upset victory at Sedgley, they’ll retain their spot in sixth place regardless of Chester’s result.

While they are seventh and only two points behind Field, Chester travel to table-toppers Sale in what could shape up to be a key weekend in the promotion tussle.

Lewis relishes these types of weekends in Rugby.

“These are the games you love to play in,” said the man whose team beat Leicester Lions 29-12 last time out. “We have regained momentum in recent weeks, so are confident in our own ability, so it should be a good encounter.”

Sedgley Park were formed in 1932 and they are based in Whitefield.

Their Park Lane ground has a capacity of 3,000 and the club moved there in 1955.

In the 21st century the club has had a lot of success, spending five years at Level 2.

They have appeared in six Lancashire Cup finals and have won the trophy four times.

They were also National II champions in 2004.

League re-structuring in 2009 meant a move into the present National 1, but the team lost their place in it in 2013 when they finished second bottom.

In the early days the club was a fairly junior one, but a series of promotions and the championship win saw them shoot through the leagues. A progressive and positive attitude off the field has enabled the club successfully embrace life in the higher echelons and the club now boasts some very fine facilities.

In 2015/16 they did the double over Huddersfield, defeats which contributed towards Field’s eventual relegation.

They finished second in the division that season but missed out on a return to National 1 when they lost to Old Albanians in the North v South runners-up play-off.

Last year they ended up in fourth place in the final league standings.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Elliot Knight, Sam Allan, Mark Pease, Danny Grainger, Will Milner, Joel Hinchcliffe; Alex Battye (c), Fran Entressengle, Tony Stringwell, Dickie Piper, Adam Malthouse, Ben Morrill, Ben Hoyle, Lewis Bradley.

Replacements: George Martin, Harry Woodhouse, Darren Neilly, Harry Davey, Dan Nota.

Huddersfield YMCA return to North I East action tomorrow with a home clash at Laund Hill against Dinnington (3pm). YM are 10th and Dinnington 11th in the table.