Holmfirth High School’s Under 13 cricket team have had a sensational season.

Having won the Under 12 Huddersfield Cup last year, they have gone on to win the Under 13 Huddersfield Schools Division 1 and Huddersfield Schools’ Cup this year.

In addition to this, the team also entered the Under 13 Joe Root Yorkshire Challenge Cup, a prestigious competition entered by over 50 state schools across Yorkshire.

Holmfirth managed to win their section in a close Area Final against King Ecgberts (Sheffield), where they managed to defend their low batting total of 78 and bowled out the visitors out for 72 to reach finals day.

Finals day was held at Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club in York and along with Holmfirth were King James (Knaresborough), Lady Lumley’s (Pickering) and South Cravan (Keighley).

In the semi-finals, Holmfirth batted reasonably well and posted a score of 99.

In the chase, it looked as though Holmfirth were on top, taking a couple of early wickets, but unfortunately one of Lady Lumley’s opening batsmen managed to score an unbeaten 44 which meant that they progressed.

In the third-fourth place play-off Holmfirth played King James (Knaresborough).

Batting first Holmfirth scored an impressive 112 and managed to bowl out the opposition of for 85, meaning they finished in a very respectable third.

PE Teacher Ryan Blezard said: “This team have worked extremely hard this year and the achievements they have made are testament to their commitment and effort to school cricket.

“To win two competitions and be ranked as the third best state school at Under 13 across Yorkshire is a phenomenal achievement.

“The team have played 11 games, won 10, scored 1008 runs and taken 65 wickets and it’s been very much a team effort, however credit has to go to the team’s captain Harry Moore who has led the team superbly well throughout the season.”

Headteacher Gail Howe added: “We must not underestimate the fantastic achievements of the Under 13 cricket team this season.

“They have played in the true spirit of the game and as a united team, supported by our superb PE staff.

“To be among the top teams in the country certainly recognises their commitment and determination.

“We are incredibly proud of them and wish them continued success.”