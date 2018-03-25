Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the midst of an international break, Huddersfield Town fans could be forgiven for poring over the familiar foes that stand between them and Premier League survival.

We've done the job for you - and it doesn't make great reading.

Based on the average league position of the teams they have yet to play, only Southampton and West Bromwich Albion have a trickier end to the season than the Terriers.

Brighton have the worst run-in of all, their average opponents sitting seventh, but are only a win away from the recognised safety mark.

So which sides are in peril and which are on easy street? Here's a full breakdown of the relegation run-ins.

Swansea City - 14th

Average league position of opponents: 9.4

Swansea are a different beast under Carlos Carvalhal and enter their run-in with a semblance of momentum and a game in hand.

Away trips to both Manchester clubs are unlikely to yield points but their last two games against Bournemouth and Stoke City will be an encouragement given the relegation scrap is almost certain to go down to the final day.

Their 1-0 win over West Brom earlier in the season is the only positive result they'll be looking to replicate between now and May.

KEY FIXTURE : Everton (H, April 14) - The Toffees have a rotten away record and nothing to play for, while six of Swansea's eight league wins have come at home.

Huddersfield Town - 15th

Average league position of opponents: 8.6

Town unquestionably have enough to get over the line and preserve top-flight status: but the likelihood is they'll have to wrap it up before April is out.

Manchester City and Arsenal are their last two opponents of the campaign and points will need to already be on the board by that stage.

But David Wagner's side have four superb opportunities to do so against mid-table sides, starting with a trip to Newcastle after the international break.

KEY FIXTURE : Watford (H, April 14) - The now-famous John Smith's faithful have the chance to roar their team to another victory here, with Javi Gracia's Hornets losing their sting as the season draws to a close.

Crystal Palace - 16th

Average league position of opponents: 11.8

Palace secured an important result at Town's expense in their last outing and in the coming weeks, should make a mockery of their current standing.

The return of key players Wilf Zaha, Yohan Cabaye, Mamadou Sakho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, allied to a good run of concluding games, means Roy Hodgson's men ought to end the season strongly.

Liverpool, their next opposition, are the only top-six side they have left to play and a final day game at home to West Brom couldn't look any more winnable if it tried.

There are potential banana skins against rivals Brighton and a tricky trip to Bournemouth.

KEY FIXTURE : Stoke (A, May 5) - Win this trip to the Potters in their penultimate game and Palace could have the chance to secure safety and relegate Paul Lambert's side, who look anaemic in front of goal.

West Ham United - 17th

Average league position of opponents: 9.4

The final weeks of a survival scrap are nervy enough without your own fans turning on you, West Ham facing an almighty task to drag themselves out of the mire as a club divided.

With four of the top six still to play - three of which are on the road - it's no surprise many are rushing to tip David Moyes' side for the drop.

They have a fairly favourable run of home games, yet the poisonous atmosphere at the London Stadium could prevent them picking up points against Southampton, Stoke and Everton.

KEY FIXTURE : Southampton (H, March 31) - Fail to pick anything up in their next game and the antagonism between club, team and fans will only pile on the pressure.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Southampton - 18th

Average league position of opponents: 8

In every sense the odds are stacked against Southampton, who are relying on a huge bounce effect from the appointment of Mark Hughes to negotiate a tough run-in.

It's never a negative to get to Wembley but their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea in April could be a distraction from a gruelling set of fixtures - forcing their key game against Leicester to be played on a Thursday night, for starters.

They are still yet to visit the Emirates and Stamford Bridge, as well as facing a final-day meeting with Manchester City that could be crucial to deciding their fate.

KEY FIXTURE : Bournemouth (H, April 28) - There can be no sense of after the Lord Mayor's Show for Hughes' side as they face their south-coast neighbours the week after a Wembley date.

Stoke City - 19th

Average league position of opponents: 9.5

Relegation battles haven't been commonplace for Stoke in recent seasons, but they face an almighty scrap to secure a tenth season in the top-flight.

Paul Lambert's arrival has stopped the flow of goals at the wrong end and he must now spark offensive improvements with key clashes against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace still to play.

They have Arsenal and Spurs in their next two, so it's vital they aren't sapped by these experiences.

KEY FIXTURE : Swansea (A, May 13) - There's likely to be a whole heap riding on this game with both sides likely to need some sort of result in South Wales.

West Bromwich Albion - 20th

Average league position of opponents: 8.4

Alan Pardew's side are doomed, but can they still have a say in who goes down?

Probably not is the answer. Palace are likely to already be safe by the final day, although a long-awaited performance against Swansea could drag them into deep trouble.

KEY FIXTURE: Burnley (H, March 31) - To borrow a well-known saying, will the last person who leaves the Hawthorns if West Brom lose to Burnley please turn out the lights.

Now have your say on our Premier League relegation predictor: Will Huddersfield Town avoid the drop?