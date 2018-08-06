Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drakes Premiership leaders Hoylandswaine defeated Honley by six wickets in the final of the T20 Trophy.

SP Singh’s side held sway throughout, limiting Honley to 117-8 at Slaithwaite’s Hill Top ground before easing to victory in just 13.5 overs.

It was a fifth win in the competition for the Haigh Lane side, who won it three times in succession before Delph took the honours in each of the last two seasons.

In front of a sun-drenched crowd, Honley won the toss and elected to bat, but Adnan Ghani and Usman Arshad were in no mood to leak runs and the Holme Valley men were soon 22-2 with openers Will Fraine and Simon Kelly back in the pavilion.

Skipper Timmy Taylor then scored 18 off 14 deliveries before being out with the total on 44, so ex-Swaine man Ryan Robinson went on to share partnerships with Brett Randell, Matthew Sykes and Jack Wilson before being the seventh man out at 109, his 28 off 34 balls including two fours and one six.

Sykes had a couple of boundaries in his 23 as Swaine kept control – a run-out by Ben Potter to get rid of Sam Denton rounding things off.

Ghani had two for 11 from his four overs and Arshad two for 21, while Shakir Muhammad, Gurman Randhawa and Singh had a wicket apiece.

Denton struck early to give Honley some hope as the prolific Gharib Nawaz went for just seven, but Chris Holliday and Muhammad Saeed Anwar put on 59 for the second wicket to put their side fully in command.

Once Holliday had gone for the final’s top score of 41 off 25 balls – he hit four fours and three sixes – Arshad and Anwar (30 off 23 including three fours and two sixes) soon followed, but Singh guided his team to victory with three boundaries in his 21 not out off 17, Max Joice at the other end with nine not out.