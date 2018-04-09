Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield badminton star Marcus Ellis is targeting individual glory after helping Team England win Commonwealth Games bronze in the mixed team event.

Olympic bronze medalist Ellis – and his Brazil compatriot Chris Langridge – were in the line-up which beat Singapore to make the podium after losing to Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Ellis said: “Maybe we underestimated them and we slacked off a little bit.

“We were not expecting losing the game after winning the set but credit to them, they came back really well in the second set and they really made us have to play our best out there.

“It’s my first Commonwealth at 28 and I don’t know at this stage if there’ll be another one, hopefully there will but I really don’t want to go home empty handed and I’m really relieved and happy that I managed to help the team get the bronze.

“There are the individuals coming up so I’m not content yet.

“This is the toughest event because of the team event followed by individual so, for me, it’s a 10 days period competition and if I want to get through the final stages and actually medal I will have to break that physical barrier.

“I am quite a physical player so I’m quite happy to do it, but it’ll still be a challenge.”

Langridge was delighted to have won bronze.

He explained: “Bronze is great, Malaysia is one of the best teams in the world.

“England are the best at some sports, but Malaysia is almost the Brazil of football, it’s their bread and butter, they love it.

“You can tell by looking at how many Malaysian came over here, it’s an eight hours flight just to watch badminton.

“If I said to people in England ‘do you want to travel 10 minutes to watch badminton’ they’d say no, it’s just such a different kind of mind set and philosophy.

“They’ve got so many good players and it was really tough.”

He added: “In the second set we were a little bit in and out. Some good and some bad releases.

“They did step up and change their game plan slightly and I don’t think we adapted quite well enough, so I just wanted to use our cohesion and aggression to get ourselves going, to give us that extra five or 10% which could have taken us to snatch the second.”