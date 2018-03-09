Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Brandon Reeves

A key member of Huddersfield’s front row will play his last game of the season when Sheffield RUFC come to Lockwood Park tomorrow.

Prop Reuben Pollard will soon depart for New Zealand, where he will turn out for a season for Waimea Old Boys RFC.

Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis describes it as “a fantastic opportunity” for Pollard , especially as he will benefit at Waimea from the coaching of former All Black Greg Somerville.

Somerville, like Pollard, was a prop and made 66 appearances for the All Blacks, including playing at the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Lewis explained that Pollard – who has signed a Huddersfield contract for next season, which he will take up when he returns here in September – is developing well.

“He has made great strides this season, has an outstanding work ethic and has been one of our stand-out performers,” said Lewis, who will play Tom Owen at fly half against Sheffield.

“He will learn an awful lot both as a player and a person from this experience, and on behalf of everyone at the club we wish him well.”

Before he departs, however, Pollard will look to help Field stop the current rot with a much-needed National 2 North victory.

Huddersfield had a week off last week due to storm Emma, which not only brought the country to a standstill but wreaked havoc with the entire rugby schedule.

The postponed fixture away to Blaydon has been rearranged for next Saturday, March 17.

In preparing to host Sheffield, Lewis hopes the weekend off will benefit his side.

“No doubt the week’s rest has done us good,” he said.

“Our last performance against Sale FC was very encouraging and there were clear signs we are beginning to hit some form again.

“We are virtually full strength and ready to put in a top performance.”

Lewis has Sam Allan returning to the bench following a dead-leg injury.

Harry Davey is struggling again with a back injury, so Owen will play at fly half.

Ben Hoyle is serving a three-week ban for a red card against Sale and can’t be included against a Sheffield side showing similar form to Field, with just two wins in eight.

They don’t have the luxury of mid-table security like Field, however, sitting second bottom, just three points clear of Luctonians, who have three games in hand, and six points away from Blaydon (above them).

The two teams either side of Sheffield in the table are playing the two Leicester sides, Lions and South respectively, who sandwich Field, eighth in the table. With results going their way, Field could leapfrog their way to sixth if all goes well at Lockwood Park.

Elsewhere in the league, the top two clash as Sale host Stourbridge, looking to reinforce their position as potential champions.

A much-welcomed win for Field could be on the cards in their quest for a return to winning ways, and one which could set them up for happier times with the business end of the season approaching.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Mark Pease, Will Milner, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Joel Hinchliffe; Dickie Piper, Lewis Bradley, Nick Sharpe, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Reuben Pollard, Ben Morrill, Alex Battye (c).

Replacements: Callum Thompson, Adam Blades, Fran Entressengle, Sam Allan, Danny Grainger.

Huddersfield YMCA return to North One East action with a cracking home derby against Cleckheaton at Laund Hill tomorrow (3pm).

YM haven’t played since beating Bridlington 23-21 at the same venue on February 17.