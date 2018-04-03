Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kyla Julien of Dalton is preparing for the biggest competition of her taekwondo career as she has been selected for the Junior World Championships in Tunisia.

She will compete in the event from April 9 to 13.

Shelley College student Kyla, who recently trained with the GB team in Korea , the home of taekwondo, has had a fantastic year so far and has just been awarded Sportsaid Athlete of the Month for March.

The award is not just for taekwondo athletes, but covers all sports supported by Sport England.

Kyla had travelled to Paris, where she won silver, before going to Holland and Belgium during the month.

The Dutch Open is one of the premium tournaments on the taekwondo circuit and, as expected, produced a high standard of competition.

Kyla’s fights were all against National players, starting with a win against Germany, 14-5, before her quarter-final against Spain, which she won 24-5.

In the semi-finals, she beat Denmark 24-3 before landing the G-Class gold against a strong Czech player 15-5.

She barely had time to celebrate before heading to the Belgium Open, just eight days later.

In Belgium, she had another four fights, dominating the competition and winning another G-Class gold.

Again, celebrations will have to wait as training is now fully under way for the World Championships.

Kyla is working towards good grades at school, so it’s tough for her to juggle home, school and training, let alone the part-time job which helps her to buy all her sports equipment.

She is also tasked with fundraising, as the sport is self-funded at her age.

Kyla has a real chance of going to the Olympics and would love to hear from any company wanting to help back her.

Coach Master Mosy, at Premier Taekwondo, said: “Kyla works hard, training daily at the club, and going to GB training camps. All the while revising and fundraising.”

Potential sponsors can email alisontoole@hotmail.co.uk

To donate towards the trip to Tunisia, go to https://makeachamp.com/kylajulien