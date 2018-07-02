Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants prop Shannon Wakeman is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The 28-year-old Italian international has spent the last few months playing for the Dewsbury Rams since joining the Championship outfit on loan at the beginning of March.

He had impressed in recent performances for the Rams but a recurring knee injury meant he found it hard to train following matchdays.

It was decided he would require surgery and Wakeman took the decision to have the operation now so that he would be fit in time for the 2019 campaign.

The recovery period should see him return in time for the 2019 pre-season although it is not clear yet where Wakeman will be playing his rugby next term.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis said: “The operation is needed and Shannon took the call to go in now rather than later which of course we supported.

“He will not be with us next year but we will be doing our utmost to assist him in his rehabilitation so that his new club can get full value from him when he chooses his destination.

“His 2018 season for the Giants simply never got going for one injury and another but we wish him well in the next chapter of his career be that in the UK or back home.”