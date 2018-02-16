Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Head coach Gareth Lewis is laying down the law about the performance he wants as Huddersfield RU entertain Chester at Lockwood Park.

Lewis and his squad were left with questions to answer after their 43-5 National II North hammering at Wharfedale last time out.

And as powerful second rower Adam Malthouse makes his 100th league appearance in sixth-placed Field colours – and in a team showing a few changes – Lewis is demanding a response as they take on a side two places below them in the table.

“This week is about simply restoring some pride in the shirt,” said Lewis, who saw his team score just once a week ago through a Richard Piper try.

“Together we let a lot of people down last week and that level of performance was totally unacceptable – and everyone knows it.”

In an effort to help perk things up, Lewis has enlisted the help of Yorkshire Carnegie Academy Player Performance Coach Scott Barrow in training at Lockwood Park.

Barrow spent four seasons as a player at Headingley Carnegie, making 82 appearances and helping them to win promotion to the Premiership.

During his 16-year playing career the former centre also had a spell playing Rugby League with St Helens before returning to the 15-man game with Glasgow in 2004.

His current role in Leeds involves player development in the crucial 16-18 years age group, and he provided a new voice and new ideas in training the Field squad.

“There has been a great buzz in training this week and having Scott down on Tuesday night really helped,” explained Lewis.

“The lads are wounded and are raring to go on Saturday.”

Huddersfield go looking for victory without fly half Harry Davey, who is ruled out because of a back injury.

That being the case, experienced centre Mark Pease will take on the kicking duties.

Tom Owen returns to the back line while Sam Allan – signed from Yorkshire Carnegie – plays at fly half, his preferred position, in place of Davey.

It will be Allan’s full debut for Field, while Dan Nota, a new signing from West Park Leeds, could make his debut from the bench.

Hooker Francis Entressengle captains the side from a pack which not only includes Malthouse on his landmark appearance, but the returning Nick Sharpe.

Adam Blades is unavailable.

Chester have won four of their six matches since Christmas, with their best being a home bonus-point win over second-placed Stourbridge in January.

In the fixture at Hare Lane back in October, after a closely-contested first half Chester ran out 34-20 winners over Field, having put in a very strong finish to the game.

That means an element of revenge comes into the 80 minutes at Lockwood Park.

Chester were promoted up to Level 4 in 2013 as champions of National III North and they have finished fifth in three of their four seasons in the higher division.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Mark Pease, Tom Owen, Danny Grainger, Sam Allan, Joel Hinchliffe, Callum Thompson, Fran Entressengle, Reuben Pollard, Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper.

Replacements: Alex Battye, Ben Morrill, Ben Hoyle, Dan Nota, Elliott Knight.