By Brandon Reeves

Huddersfield RU are targeting a top-six finish in National 2 North as they prepare to take on Sheffield Tigers at Lockwood Park.

Field – who are aiming to bounce back from a seven-try defeat at Sedgley Park – are seventh in the table but level on points with sixth-placed Chester (with three matches to play).

After missing a number of men at Sedgley, head coach Gareth Lewis can call upon a more familiar line-up for their penultimate home game.

Callum Thompson makes a return to the front row, replacing the experienced Tony Stringwell.

The rest of the pack is re-jigged with Austen Thompson returning to the second row, meaning Dickie Piper can return to No8.

In the backs, Tom Owen comes back at centre to replace Sam Allan.

Lewis explained: “We are still in the mix for a top-six finish, which would be a great achievement.

“We are aiming to win our two remaining home games, so this is an important game for us.”

Chester’s 30-28 defeat to Sale earned them a point, lifting them to sixth and swapping places with Field in the process.

In regard to the title race, the league leaders Sale remain just a point clear of neighbours Sedgley - 112 to 111.

Lewis is focused only on the Tigers and finishing the season as strongly as possible.

“We have a few players returning so the team has a strong look about it,” he said.

“They are eager to perform after last week’s disappointment and that has shown in training this week.”

On the opponents, he is well aware of the dangers.

“Sheffield Tigers are a good team with an exceptional back line, so we will have to be at our best defensively,” he remarked.

Lewis may be right on that suggestion when you consider the reverse fixture in December was a high-scoring affair, with Huddersfield coming out 36-33 victors.

While they may be dangerous, the Tigers’ hopes of a high finish have fizzled out in recent times, despite their impressive start to the campaign.

They won seven of the first 11, but they have now won just three times since late November and are now 11th in the standings.

In recent seasons, Tigers have been the more senior of the two Sheffield teams, eclipsing their neighbours from lower down the valley.

They were first promoted into National 2 North in 2011, achieving a sixth-place finish in 2013.

They have yo-yoed a couple of times since with their promotions and relegations mirroring those of Huddersfield.

The club was formed in 1932 and is based on elevated Dore Moor, south of the city.

The land was bought from a local hospital trust and in 1999 a new clubhouse and pitch lay-out was developed with the aid of £500,000-plus lottery grant.

In the time since the team has won both the Yorkshire Shield and the RFU Vase twice – and the South Yorkshire Trophy three years running.

They also reached the final of the Yorkshire Cup in 2010, losing to Wharfedale in the final.

When the league system was introduced in 1987, Tigers were placed in Yorkshire 2, a division they remained in until the end of the century.

The years since the turn of the old century have seen them progress through the divisions and enjoy much promotion success.

The club runs three senior teams and has a flourishing Age Grade.

Team: Lewis Workman, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Mark Pease, Danny Grainger, Will Milner, Joel Hinchliffe; Callum Thompson, Fran Entressengle, Alex Battye (C), Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Ben Morrill, Lewis Bradley, Dickie Piper. Replacements: George Martin, Harry Woodhouse, Ben Hoyle, Darren Neilly, Chris Duffy