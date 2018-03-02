Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather permitting, Huddersfield RU travel to Tyneside to play Blaydon looking to arrest a worrying slide in recent National II North form.

The visitors to the Crow Trees Ground have won one in five of late, and won only two games since the turn of the year.

Field have slipped to eighth in the table in the process.

Head Coach Gareth Lewis has made six changes to the side that went down 28-7 to table-toppers Sale last week.

Francis Entressengle returns to the front row to start against his old side, as do Callum Thompson and Reuben Pollard.

Lewis Bradley makes a return to the pack, Will Milner comes in at centre after impressing against Sale and Harry Davey makes his return from a back injury to start at fly half.

Despite the home defeat, Lewis believes his side “took a big step forward” in their performance, even though they finished with 13 men following Ben Hoyle’s dismissal and Nick Sharpe’s yellow card shortly before the end.

“Not only did we compete physically against a very good side, but I thought we moved the point of attack really well with our offloading game,” said Lewis.

“Confidence is growing once again and that makes us a dangerous team.”

Blaydon have had back-to-back home wins against South Leicester and Sheffield, so Lewis knows it will be a testing match.

“This week we face a Blaydon side who’ve won their last two games, so it will be a very tough

game,” he said.

“They have some very quick outside backs we must be aware of, and this is a huge game for us.”

While Blaydon have picked up welcome points recently, they remain third from bottom.

A win, however, could take them out of the relegation zone with Wharfedale, who are just one place above them on points difference, hosting promotion contenders Sedgley Park.

The Newcastle-based side have won only six times all season, but five of those wins have been at home.

This is their first season at this level for 10 years, having spent recent seasons in rugby union’s third tier before their 2016/17 relegation.

The previous meeting between the sides finished 48-22 to Huddersfield at Lockwood Park back in November – and Lewis would love a repeat of that type of result this time.

Having given a heartening performance against Sale, the coach is hoping his side can turn it into some fresh impetus and a win, plus a return to more familiar form.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Mark Pease, Will Milner, Elliot Knight, Harry Davey, Joel Hinchliffe; Dickie Piper, Lewis Bradley, Nick Sharpe, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Reuben Pollard, Fran Entressengle, Callum Thompson. Replacements: Alex Battye, Ben Morrill, Adam Blades, Tom Owen, Sam Allan.