In the Olympic Sport of Taekwondo, Caden Cunningham of King James High School is one of the most exciting emerging athletes.

A double British Champion, Cunningham represented Great Britain at the Cadet European Championships last year in Budapest and has, in his first year in the older age category, already graduated to the GB Junior Team.

Mike Mckenzie, his coach and London Olympics 2012 Sport Manager said: “To make the transition from Cadet to Junior is a major achievement in itself, and to be selected for the Junior GB team for the World Championships is absolutely incredible.”

Cunningham has just returned from a gruelling training camp in Korea to help prepare for the forthcoming World Championships in April in Tunisia.

Korea is the birthplace of Taekwondo and while there, Cunningham got the chance to prove himself against some of the nation’s top athletes.

He will be combining his studies at school with early-morning training sessions and then returning to the gym after school to prepare for the toughest competition of his life so far.

This will include working closely with his Taekwondo coach Mike Mckenzie and his strength and conditioning coach Tashan Gabriel.

“I would like to thank the Great Britain Development team for the opportunity, coaches and staff at Quest Taekwondo, and to all my family and friends for their continued support,” said Cunningham.

“I am looking forward to the preparation and to representing my country.”

Cunningham will travel to Tunisia to take on the best at Under 51kg.

The Junior division does not receive full funding and, as such, he is looking for backing to help make the trip.

To donate, click on: https:// www.gofundme.com/help-caden-achieve-his-goal