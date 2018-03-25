Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Payne says he'll stop at nothing to recreate the feeling of promotion with Huddersfield Town as current side Blackburn Rovers fight it out at the top of League One.

After being recalled from Oxford United in January, Payne is seeing regular football at Ewood Park and now has his sights firmly set on adding a third promotion to his CV.

The 23-year-old has twice triumphed in EFL play-offs, reaching the Premier League with David Wagner's men last season and won at Wembley with Southend United in 2014/15.

"I've been part of promotions before and it's an amazing feeling," the attacking midfielder told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I'm as desperate as anyone to get us promoted and I'll do anything I can to help the team.

"I've felt part of things since I first came here, that really helped me settled in.

"I want to help the team, everyone wants to help each other."

Payne revealed to the Examiner in December he was in close contact with Town's coaching staff throughout his early-season loan spell at Oxford, particularly Under-23s coach Mark Hudson.

He struggled to break into the side initially, with Bradley Dack making the number ten role his own, but an superb display in a 3-1 win at Walsall helped Payne command a regular place.

The London-born man is urging his side to persist in a tight third-tier promotion race, Rovers sitting two points off table-toppers Shrewsbury Town with a game in hand.

"No matter what position we're in we need to win as many games as possible," said Payne, who has mostly been deployed on the right-hand side by Tony Mowbray.

"We'll go into every game giving it our best to win, no matter how the other teams do.

"You can't look too far ahead, I'm sure teams will drop points between now and the end of the season. We have to make sure we drop as few as possible."