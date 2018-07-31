The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town lead FC Bologna at half time in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

An Aaron Mooy penalty has put the Terrier ahead after Florent Hadergjonaj was brought down in the box.

Town dominated the half and deserve the lead after limiting the Serie A side to a couple of pot shots in the first period.

Here's how Rory Benson scored the Terriers in the first half against FC Bologna.

Ben Hamer

Had hardly anything to do in his 45 minutes, but passed the ball well when given to his feet. - 7



Florent Hadergjonaj

Won the penalty with quick thinking and fast feet. Performed well on his birthday. - 7

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen

Solid enough game, if not spectacular, on his return to the squad. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Looked calm and confident in possession, but was not troubled at the back. - 7

Terence Kongolo

Linked up well with Ramadan Sobhi in the first period. A promising partnership ahead of the campaign. - 8

Aaron Mooy

Took his penalty well and kept Town ticking in the middle of the pitch. - 7

Philip Billing

Shimmied past the Bologna midfielder with ease and passed the ball really well. - 8

Adama Diakhaby

Frighteningly quick. Looks like he will cause real issues for Premier League defences. Didn't make the best use of his chances. - 7

Alex Pritchard

Set Diakhaby away a couple of times with well-weighted balls and got into promising positions for the Terriers. - 8

Ramadan Sobhi

Yet to star this pre-season, but proved himself in Brixen. Read the game well - 8

Laurent Depoitre

Not much to feed off for the attacker despite Town's first-half dominance.- 6