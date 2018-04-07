Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tunisia is the destination for Huddersfield’s Camran Hassan.

The 15-year-old is a British champion in taekwondo and has been selected to represent GB at the Junior World Championships.

A Year 10 student at King James’ in Almondbury, Camran is in the GB team along with Premier Taekwondo clubmate Kyla Julien.

He has been a student at the Birkby-based club for the past eight years under the guidance of Master Mosy and the rest of the coaches, and he is a 2nd Dan.

Camram will compete in the Under 73kg category at the championships, which are in Tunisia until from today until April 15.

He won the British title in his first year as a Junior, and has been working extremely hard in training at the club to take that form onto the World stage.

“Camran has been training hours and hours and hours and he is as well prepared as he possibly could be,” said Master Mosy.

“He has been with us every day, and also GB, and we have done everything to make sure he’s in the best possible shape.

“This is the biggest competition he’s been in and it will be his biggest test so far to compete at this level.

“But Camran is ready. He has certainly put in the work both physically and mentally and now is the time to compete.”