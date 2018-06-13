Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kiwi Kyran Dill smashed 75 off just 35 deliveries as Broad Oak made a winning start to the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy.

The Northland all-rounder’s effort, which included seven fours and five sixes, helped the Oak post 216-6 at holders Delph.

Sean Mee finished 53 not out, with six fours and three sixes, while Waqas Maqsood was the best of the home bowlers with two for 22 from his four overs.

Adam France put Delph behind the clock by removing their openers and, while Umer Yaqoob hit 40 in the middle order, they were never in the hunt and finished 169 all out.

France, Jack Wadsworth and Jaxck Hargreaves had two wickets apiece.

Talented Aussie Haydn Slodecki hit an unbeaten 105 as Thongsbridge powered to victory against Armitage Bridge in the other Group 1 fixture at Miry Lane.

Slodecki hit nine fours and seven sixes as Thongsbridge overhauled Armitage Bridge’s 162-8 for the loss of one wicket.

Ben Howitt took four for 26 for Thongsbridge.

In Group 4, Honley edged home at Scholes by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

Despite 30 from Tom Chadwick and 33 from Sri Lankan Ishan Rangana, Scholes were in embarrassing trouble until Louis Brook whacked 52 not out off 25 balls (six sixes) to lift them to 141-9.

Lewis Kenworthy did the bulk of the damage with four for 15, while Sam Denton and Brett Randell had two victims each.

In reply, Honley also lost wickets at vital times, but Kenworthy had 27 and Ryan Robinson a crucial 30 before Denton and Ben Lindley saw them over the line with two overs to spare and eight down.

Shepley were indebted to John Anderson’s unbeaten 57 in scoring a five-wicket win against Shelley, although Archie Greaves and Nadim Hussain took two wickets each as Shelley totalled 142-8.

Gharib Nawaz hit 81 as Hoylandswaine proved too hot for Kirkburton.

He faced 56 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes, as Swaine put up 184-6.

Luke Williamson responded with 59 and Alex Scholefield 49 but Burton were held at 170-8 at Haigh Lane.

Liam Wiles and George Charnock took three wickets apiece as Cawthorne restricted Skelmanthorpe to 112-9 at Dark Lane.

Charnock then weighed in with 46 not out off just 19 balls as Cawthorne romped to victory in 10.5 overs with two down.

Moorlands, meanwhile, won off the last ball at Barkisland, who totalled 166-9 thanks to 37 from Jake Finch, 33 from Sam Moyle and 26 not out from Phil Ackroyd.

Siraj Sajid hit 54 for Moorlands, but they needed eight off the last over and managed to get home with Nicky Smith and Andrew Fortis unbeaten.

Golcar took the points against Mirfield Parish, who had Muhammad Ali (60) and Nazar Hussain (52) to thank in reaching 150-8 – Oliver Pearson taking four for 12.

Craig Ruscoe with 42 was then at the heart of the Golcar reply, which succeeded with four deliveries to spare, Jacob Mulhall 21 not out.