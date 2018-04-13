Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers have Luke Pogson back at scrum half for their trip to second-placed Egremont in the National Conference Premier.

Pogson takes the place of coach Richard Knight, who was forced into action in the thrilling 36-34 comeback victory over Myton Warriors at The Cross because of a crippling injury list.

The return of Pogson, who is back in the squad for the trip to Cumbria along with Nathan Robinson and Tom Stringer, is a help, but Knight is still wrestling with the numbers.

Remarkably, Rangers are fifth after four matches despite being without Chris Harrop (back), Sam Ansell (hip), Dave Pawson (ribs), Craig Williams (unavailable), Mikey Holmes and Sam Rochford.

“We are doing it tough on the injury front and seem to be losing one or two a week, without really getting many back,” said Knight.

“There’s a big challenge waiting for us up at Egremont, but it’s one the boys are really looking forward to and they’ve trained really well this week.

“There is absolutely no pressure on us because we are not expected to win, but we are determined to give it a real crack.

“What’s really important is that we produce a more rounded performance.

“In the four games we have had so far, we have started terribly in every one of them and been anything from 14 to 24 points adrift at half time.

“So we have been giving teams a hell of a lot and we’ve got to knock that on the head.

“Starting strongly at Egremont won’t be easy, that’s for sure, but that is the challenge and we have to aim to meet it.

“I’m looking at a good rounded performance from the lads, one that we can build on positively for the two home games which follow.”

Knight is pleased with what he’s seen from his squad on the training ground after the boost of beating Myton, who led 28-4 at the break but were eventually toppled by a last-kick Jakob Garside penalty.

And he feels Rangers can benefit from this weekend, even though his side are heavy underdogs.

“Egremont love playing at home and it’s difficult for any away side up there,” said Knight.

“Rugby league is the only thing they have up there, so all the friends and family come and watch and their team always turn it on at home.

“Every time we travel up there, though, we have a real good crack – and it will be the same this time as well.

“It’s enjoyable as a team, all together on the bus to travel up there, it’s all good for the bonding amond the club and then we will have a good old drink on the way back.

“But we are looking forward to the match as well and we want to make the improvements we are seeking.

“As I’ve said, there is no pressure, so we need to give it all we’ve got from the very first minute and, if we can replicate the form we showed in the second half against Myton, then we might just give ourselves a chance of picking up those two points.”

Underbank: Jakob Garside, Will England, Alex Chatterton, Owen Restall, Courtney Allette, Terry Green, Luke Pogson, Matty Byatt, Danny Hirst, Jon-Lee Sanderson, Nick Briggs, Joey Bobbin, Jordan Williams. Bench: Will Broadbent-Allen, Nathan Robinson, Tom Stringer, Luke Roberts.