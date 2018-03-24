Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Islam Slimani could make his Newcastle United bow against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday 31 March.

The Algerian frontman was left out of his country's friendly win over Tanzania on Thursday having carried a thigh injury.

According to the Chronicle, the club's staff are hoping Slimani will return to Tyneside and not take part in Algeria's friendly against Iran on Tuesday 27 March - boosting their hopes of having him on the bench for the visit of the Terriers.

Injury has prevented the former Leicester City man playing for his new club since arriving in January, although he was fit enough to join them for warm-weather training in Spain.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez said: "It is not ideal (him being away) but we cannot stop them or stop him playing.

"At the same time, we want him to play to be sure he's a little bit better if he has to play against Huddersfield.

"Hopefully we will progress in the days ahead and we will see if he plays some minutes there."

David Wagner will be sweating on the fitness of defender Terence Kongolo ahead of the crucial clash.

The Dutch defender is expected to return from a hip injury for the game, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic could finally be in line for a return after a lengthy layoff.

Danny Williams has been ruled out for the season while defender Michael Hefele is unlikely to feature before late April.