Huddersfield Town may have one less attacking threat to combat against Newcastle United with Matt Ritchie a doubt for the Premier League clash.

The Terriers visit St James' Park on Saturday hoping a fourth away win of the season can put daylight between them and the relegation zone.

Rafa Benitez's side, two places but only one point above Town, could well be without Ritchie after he returned to Tyneside for treatment on a groin injury.

The wideman played 86 minutes of Scotland's 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica on Friday night and will sit out their friendly trip to Budapest to face Hungary tonight.

According to the Chronicle, it's unclear whether his withdrawal from the squad is a mere precaution ahead of the important league game.

The former AFC Bournemouth flyer has haunted Wagner's men in the past, scoring the opening goal in United's 3-1 win over Town last season to pave the way for their Championship title triumph.

The Terriers will be doubly relieved given Ritchie's good form of late, netting in Newcastle's last two home games - key wins over Manchester United and Southampton - his first goals for the club.

This comes after Islam Slimani's withdrawal from the Algeria squad over the weekend, as the striker prepares for a possible Newcastle debut at the weekend.