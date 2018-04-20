Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A billion eyeballs are set to be locked onto this year’s Snooker World Championships, which starts tomorrow (Saturday).

That’s according to promoter Barry Hearn, who launched the 2018 competition today with the best 15 players in the world at the competition’s homer, the Crucible in Sheffield.

And he confirmed snooker has a place in Yorkshire for the foreseeable future with a long-term contract with Sheffield City Council in place.

He said: “I am so very happy we’ve got a home.

“The players make money because they deserve it, but really the knowledge of what they achieve is represented by a piece of metal - the trophy.

“That belongs to Sheffield and so do we.”

Defending champion Mark Selby said it was hard to pick a winner from the players taking part this year.

He said: “It’s a great draw and there are a lot of great matches coming up.

“It’s great to be here - growing up, playing snooker is something I always wanted to do.

“It’s a fantastic feeling.”

Bookies’ favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan, who is currently 5/2 to win the competition, said: “If you want to win here you’ve got to beat a lot of good players.

“I don’t rely on confidence, just my belief in my abilities. If it’s there on the day so be it, but if not, go home and watch the rest on TV.”

Barry said each of the players taking part in the competition had worked to win their place.

He said: The qualifiers were brutal. The drama is so high.

“The 15 are sat here on merit. They are my flagbearers and it’s important they inspire youngsters and people around the world.

“Welcome to the greatest show on earth.”

The five round competition kicks off tomorrow at 10am when Marco Fu plays Lyu Haotian, and Mark Selby and Joe Perry go head-to-head.

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays Stephen Maguire at 2.30pm.

The final takes place on Monday May 7.