The mum of badminton star Marcus Ellis has spoken of her pride after her son scooped a full set of medals – gold, silver and bronze – in a memorable Commonwealth Games.

England finished the Games with six badminton medals – with half going to Ellis – in their best Commonwealth haul for 16 years.

Olympic bronze medallist Ellis, 28, from Bolster Moor, won the men’s doubles with Chris Langridge.

Ellis also took silver alongside Lauren Smith in the mixed doubles after they were beaten by teammates Chris and Gabby Adcock.

The gold for Ellis and Langridge ended a 40-year wait for an England gold in the men’s doubles.

After beating India, the former Huddersfield New College student said: “This gold means so much.

“We’ve had real lows and felt like we’d been cut in half after losing funding, but we’ve battled so hard.”

He said the Indian pair were top class players.

“That pair (India) are world class so this is a massive result for us and for the team.”

Earlier Ellis helped Team England win Commonwealth Games bronze in the mixed team event.

Back home in Huddersfield his parents John and Sheila were “blown away” by their son’s success.

“We are very proud of him,” said Sheila.

“We had hoped for a medal but for him to get three is really excellent. We are very proud.”

Sheila joked that Marcus was “a bit mad at himself” for only picking up silver in the mixed doubles.

She said Marcus and other players had been through a tough time after their funding had been cut.

“What were they thinking to cut the funding? It’s just awful. He has been struggling on (financially).”

She added: “We are just so proud of him. He has worked very hard over the years and deserves this. It is all he has wanted from being six.”

Sheila said she expected Marcus would be aiming to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“He will definitely be looking towards Tokyo and Birmingham, as long as his body holds up. The only thing that would stop him is (a lack of) money.”

A spokesman for Badminton England said Ellis and Langridge had taken their gold medal in style.

“They have beaten the top two seeds right when it mattered. The 21-13, 21-16 win over India’s Rankireddy and Shetty was oh so impressive. They are worthy champions.”