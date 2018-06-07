Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fes ‘The Terrier’ Batista has made a winning return to the boxing ring – and dedicated his victory to Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old, who has been sidelined by injruy, won in four rounds againt Lawrence Purifoy in Pensacola, Florida.

Fes had ‘Terrier’ emblazoned on his shorts , while his brother wore a Town shirt to the fight.

It was only a second professional outing for the man from Crosland Moor , who trains under Roy Jones Jnr.

“I won by decision and it went four rounds,” said Batista, who was on the UFC Fight Pass Show promoted by IslandFights.

“It was great to finally get back in there.

“The plan was to avoid going for a knockout.

“I needed the maximum rounds and I stuck to the plan, made by Roy Jones Jnr. Roy was happy and we were back in training the very next day.”

Batista, whose real name is Mohammed Faisal, also beat Purifoy on his professional debut back in 2015, after which he suffered a broken foot.

He is now back training hard in Florida, however, and explained: “My fighting weight is between 135 pounds and 140 pounds.

“However, this fight was at 155 pounds, so I had to dig in deep to be smart and win the fight against a more experienced and much heavier fighter.

“I had to show my true ‘ Terrier Spirit ’ and I want to dedicate this victory to my hometown Huddersfield!”

A victim of racism and bullying as a youngster, he once contemplated suicide but is now working with World Boxing Council anti-bullying campaign.