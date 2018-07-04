Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkheaton Cricket Club are hosting a summer festival to raise funds for the upcoming season.

'Kirkfest 1.5' will feature five local bands, a hog roast and barbecue as well as a gin bar at the nearly 150-year-old club.

Kirkheaton CC, founded in 1880, will host the event on Sunday, July 22 with members and non-members alike welcome.

Three bands have been announced by the organisers so far, with Fiery Biscuits, Bellaruse and Days of Riot all scheduled to perform.

Two more bands will be announced closer to the date.

The day starts at 2pm at the Bankfield Lane club, with drinks in the gin bar, outdoor bar and clubhouse bar all at club prices.

It promises to be a great day in the sun and festival organisers are keen to get as many people down as possible to support the club and secure its future.

Kirkheaton currently compete in the bottom division of the Drakes League, sitting fifth in the table and eight points behind table-toppers Shelley CC.

For more information on the event, contact Charlie on 07710591336.