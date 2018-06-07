Load mobile navigation
Fes The Terrier Batista

  1. Fes The Terrier Batista wins in USA1 of 8
  2. Fes The Terrier Batista beats Lawrence Purifoy in Florida2 of 8
  3. Fes The Terrier Batista beats Lawrence Purifoy in Florida3 of 8
  4. Fes The Terrier Batista beats Lawrence Purifoy in Florida4 of 8
  5. Fes The Terrier Batista wins in USA5 of 8
  6. Fes The Terrier Batista beats Lawrence Purifoy in Florida6 of 8
  7. Fes The Terrier Batista beats Lawrence Purifoy in Florida7 of 8
  8. Fes The Terrier Batista wins in USA8 of 8
