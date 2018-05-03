Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Netball have selected Huddersfield’s Hi-Tech club to represent Yorkshire and Humberside at the National Premier League 3 play-offs.

They will compete this Saturday and Sunday at the Redbridge Leisure Centre, Essex, looking to earn a place in the England Netball Premier League – the highest level of club netball in the country. Some of the best netball teams in England will battle – with Hi-Tech taking on Premier League teams fighting to stay up and regional teams striving to join the elite.

Two years ago, Hi-Tech reached the final of the Premier League play-off weekend, narrowly missing out to Poole.

This year they hope to go one better.

Rachael Radford of Yorkshire Netball said: “Securing a place at this year’s England Netball Premier League play-off is a great achievement for Hi-Tech Netball Club and one they should be proud of. “This season saw a strong league competition, so Hi-Tech certainly needed to ensure they were at the top of their game, performing consistently throughout the season.

“If they succeed, they will join Leeds Athletic Netball Club, the only other club from Yorkshire in the competition. We wish them every success.”

Joy Cummings-Douglas, the Hi-Tech Coach, explained: “This team has had a challenging season with injuries, but we have fought hard and have been rewarded with the opportunity to represent Yorkshire and Humberside at the National play-offs.

“This is a huge achievement for us and I am extremely proud of the girls. We are honoured to represent Huddersfield and Yorkshire on the national stage.”

Hi-Tech Netball Club was founded in 1989 and have two teams.

Hi-Tech B have also had great success this season after gaining promotion to join their A team in the West Yorkshire Superleague.

With over 40 registered players the club continues to grow, encouraging women of all ages and backgrounds to participate in what is a competitive sport at a high level.

Those interested in playing can contact the club at anna@hitechnetballclub.com