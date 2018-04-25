Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drakes League cricket will finally swing into action on Saturday - despite a poor weather forecast!

The opening programme of matches were postponed because of wet grounds, so all attention turns to this weekend.

Between now and then we will preview the campaign, starting with the Cedar Court Conference.

Marsden, who play Mirfield in the All Rounder Sykes Cup preliminary round at Hemplow on Sunday, look to have recruited well in their push for promotion from the third tier, which will begin against likely promotion rivals Cumberworth United.

Skipper Stephen Butters has signed his brother Matthew from Broad Oak, who has given up wicketkeeping because of his job as a chiropodist.

Matthew helped the Oak reach the All Rounder Sykes Cup final last season and claimed 29 victims behind the sticks in the Premiership and cup, to add to his 267 runs.

Former Golcar overseas Jack McNamara (Camberwell Magpies in Melbourne) has signed for the second half of the season.

Max Berry has joined from Colne Valley rivals Slaithwaite, while Jordan Ghani has signed from Rastrick to bolster the bowling attack.

The only departure from Hemplow is opening batsmen Fahran Hussain, who has returned to Denby, who finished bottom of the pile last summer.

Marsden were fourth, behind promoted Lepton and Almondbury, and will be hoping their re-shaped squad can get the job done in 2018.

Linthwaite and Kirkheaton may have something to say about that, however, having been relegated from the Jedi Sports Championship last term.

Although Kirkheaton have lost Nathan Swift, who took 31 Championship wickets last season at an average of 20.90. He has gone to Armitage Bridge in the Drakes Premiership.

Saturday’s Cedar Court Conference fixtures: Birkby Rose Hill v Emley, Cumberworth v Marsden, Hall Bower v Mirfield, Kirkheaton v Denby Dale, Linthwaite v Thurstonland, Upperthong v Denby.

Sunday’s All Rounder Sykes Cup preliminary round: Upperthong v Denby, Emley Clarence v Nortonthorpe, Almondbury v Cartworth Moor, Cumberworth Utd v Edgerton & Dalton, Birkby Rose Hill v Linthwaite, Lascelles Hall v Holmbridge, Flockton v Meltham, Denby Dale v Hall Bower, Marsden v Mirfield, Holmfirth v Lepton, Thurstonland v Kirkheaton.