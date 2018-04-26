Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slaithwaite aim to be pushing for promotion from the Jedi Sports Championship this season with two interesting signings from the Southern Hemisphere.

The Drakes League season, of course, finally gets under way this weekend after a delay because of bad weather, and here we are looking at the second-tier competition.

Slaithwaite have brought in Josh Chojnowski, a quick bowler from Freemantle CC, where he opens the bowling alongside Australian T20 star Jhye Richardson and plays with the Marsh brothers.

A returning name to Hill Top is Mace. English-qualified Jackson Mace follows dad Rod (1997) and uncle Steve (1989-1993).

Jackson is a top-order batsman from Charlestown CC in Newcastle, New South Wales.

Hasnat Yousaf (Shelley) and Salman Syed (Friarmere CC in the Pennine League) will also bolster the batting line-up.

Alex Walker captains the side, who have also signed Benn Thornton from Holmfirth.

Rastrick have re-signed their overseas star from last season, Asif Afridi.

Afridi scored 465 runs at 49.62 and took 47 wickets at an average of 9.85 last season.

Captain Jacob Waterson has lost influencial players like Brad Birkhead and Oliver Pearson to Scholes and Golcar respectively.

Elland have recruited well in the winter, as they look for a return to the Premiership after a dissappointing season in 2017.

Former all-rounder Jack Hendy has returned, and he joins two Australian signings – opening batsmen Ciaran O’Malley and Alex Hodgeson from Victoria University.

Other signings include Tom Gledhill (Kirkheaton) and Greg Alexander, from relegated Linthwaite.

Clayton West have signed Phil Tunnicliffe as their overseas from New Zealand – he is a friend of Kyle Hitchman’s.

Tunnicliffe plays for New Zealand’s Indoor T20 team.

Sam Tyas, who opens the bowling, has joined from Denby Dale.

Opening-day fixtures: Clayton West v Barkisland, Elland v Almondbury, Lascelles Hall v Slaithwaite, Meltham v Holmfirth, Rastrick v Almondbury Wes, Skelmanthorpe v Lepton.

Sunday’s All Rounder Sykes Cup preliminary round: Upperthong v Denby, Emley Clarence v Nortonthorpe, Almondbury v Cartworth Moor, Cumberworth Utd v Edgerton & Dalton, Birkby Rose Hill v Linthwaite, Lascelles Hall v Holmbridge, Flockton v Meltham, Denby Dale v Hall Bower, Marsden v Mirfield, Holmfirth v Lepton, Thurstonland v Kirkheaton.

