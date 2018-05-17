Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s thought of as the toughest marathon in the UK, but there’s more than one way to take part in this year’s Huddersfield Marathon event on Sunday, June 3.

While nearly 300 competitors have already signed up to tackle the marathon, half marathon, family fun run and 5k races, organisers are still looking for marshalling and support staff to keep the event running smoothly.

“We always need people to help out at the water stations,” says Wane Law from Team OA, which organises a series of White Rose Marathons in Yorkshire, “if people come along they find it rewarding and enjoy it.”

Race HQ is at the YMCA, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook , where runners will be under starters orders from 10am for the marathon and half marathon. Marathon runners will complete two laps of a course that takes in Golcar , Bolster Moor, a section of South Calderdale, Sowood and Outlane.

Water stations are being provided at 5km intervals and there will also be snacks available. “We look after the runners well,” says Wane. “While there are a lot of serious runners, we also have people who are doing it for fun and creating memories. They like to stop for a drink, something to eat and a chat before continuing.”

The oldest competitor is 79 and has taken part in the event since it began five years ago. Both the marathons and half marathon have a lower age limit of 18.

Because of the hilly terrain covered by the marathon route, the race is considered to be the ultimate challenge. As Wane says: “We live in a very hilly town and this is the toughest marathon, but also the most rewarding. And you get a lot of respite on the downhill sections.”

The marathon is now in its fifth year and is a revival of a previous event that last took place back in the late 1980s. It’s growing year on year and 2018 looks set to be the biggest yet.

Registration ends on June 1, so there’s still time to join the fun. Entry is from £7 for the 5k event up to £25 for the full marathon. Visit whiterosemarathons.co.uk for details of how to sign up.

If you can’t run but would still like to be involved in the day’s events then email Wane at hello@teamOA.co.uk