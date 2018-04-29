Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier Taekwondo have five of their Cadets from the elite fight team selected to join the Great Britain Cadet Squad for 2018.

Pictured with coach Cameron Davies (back) are Balpreet Aujla (King James High School), Owen Wraight (All Saints High School), Jamie McIntosh (Rastrick High School), Niamh Ryan (St Joseph’s School) and Danya Serry (Wakefield Girls Grammar School).

They will now be trained by Great Britain Cadet Coaches.

This will involve training on a monthly basis at the National Great Britain Training Centre in Manchester. The next target for the group to aim for is selection for the Cadet European Championships.

Premier Taekwondo coach Master Mosy said: “I am really proud of the group that has been selected. They have worked extremely hard and hopefully this is the beginning for them for bigger accomplishments.

“This opportunity allows them to train with the best in the country.

“The group has to work even harder to get selected for the upcoming European Cadet Championships.”

Premier Taekwondo have trained athletes to an international standard and hope this latest group will go on and excel.

“We as a club are so proud to have five

students in the Great Britain Cadet squad and hopefully inspire more in the future,” added Master Mosy.

The Cadets would welcome sponsorship from the business community. Contact the club on 07713 837508 or email info@premiertaekwondo.org