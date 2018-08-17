Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union club are staging a round-robin tournament at Lockwood Park tomorrow (Saturday August 18) involving themselves, Hull Ionians, Sedgley Park and Leeds Beckett University.

It’s a first chance for head coach Gareth Lewis to see his raft of new signings in action as they build up to the National II North opener against Sedgley Park at home on Saturday, September 1.

Each team will play three 40-minute games, with all Huddersfield’s matches taking place on the main pitch and the visitors playing each other on Pitch 2.

The games will kick off at 2pm, 2.50pm and 3.40pm, with Hull Ionians first up for the hosts.

“The lads have trained hard for a number of weeks and are now itching to get going,” said Lewis, whose squad have a final warm-up friendly at Lymm a week tomorrow, August 25.

“This round robin concept is something different and gives us the opportunity to test ourselves against a number of quality teams.”

On the personnel front, the departure of long-serving locks Adam Malthouse and Austen Thompson to Otley and Sandal respectively has been compensated by the arrival of Guy Borrowdale from Rotherham Titans and Matt Dunn from Peterborough.

Also, following the retirement from first-team football of scrum-half Joel Hinchliffe, his jersey has been filled by the Yorkshire No9 Jack Mapelsden from Ilkley.

Back at the club after spells away are prop Harry Whitfield from Old Rishworthians, Bob Sykes of Old Brodlieans, utility back Tom Hodson from Otley and open side flanker Liam Parfitt, who returns after a season with Macclesfield.

Centre Tom Van Rooyen, a former club junior, is also back at at Lockwood Park after a rewarding spell playing with the Alligators club on Australia’s Gold Coast.

New to the club are wing man Tom Kill and Elliot Munnelly from Sandal.

“It’s a new-look team with lots of new combinations, so Saturday is about doing the basics well and dusting off the cobwebs,” added Lewis.

“We are hampered by unavailability this weekend, but it’s an opportunity for the lads involved to show what they can do.”

Number 8 Dickie Piper has taken over the captaincy from club stalwart Alex Battye. The vastly-experienced former Cleckheaton man is looking forward to the challenge and he will be supported by young home-grown flanker Lewis Bradley as his vice-captain.

Centre Mark Pease has taken on the role of backs and attack coach after the departure of long-serving Phil Gostling due to work commitments.

Approximate match timings tomorrow: 2pm Huddersfield v Hull Ionians - Pitch 1; 2pm Leeds Beckett v Sedgley Park - Pitch 2; 2.50pm Huddersfield v Sedgley Park - Pitch 1; 2.50pm Leeds Beckett v Hull Ionians - Pitch 2; 3.40pm Huddersfield v Leeds Beckett - Pitch 1; 3.40pm Sedgley Park v Hull Ionians - Pitch 2.