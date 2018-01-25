Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A junior rugby league team is seeking support.

Kirkburton Cougars RLFC are looking for sponsorship from businesses.

The Cougars are a new team set up by three Kirkburton lads.

They are set up for the season and will be playing home games at Shelley College.

Training will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at a location to be confirmed and pre-season will start in the first week of February ahead of the 2018 season.

A spokesperson said: “We only fall short in one area and this is sponsors for our brand new kit.

“We’re not asking for a lot and would love to discuss sponsorship opportunities with local businesses, who in return will receive a great image across kit on committed rugby league players.”

Sponsorship opportunities start from £250.

The spokesperson added: “We are a very open-minded club and accept all abilities. So if you are just looking to get fit or you want to captain the team to the league title, please get in contact.”

Call Ryan on 07393 754597 or email: kirkburtoncougars@gmail.com for information about playing or sponsorship.