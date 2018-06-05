Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Effort aplenty from a gutsy Underbank side was not enough to secure the points as Rangers lost 28-14 to 2017 NCL Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders.

The final score did not reflect the game as a whole as the home side scored five tries in just 13 minutes either side of half time, with Underbank both starting and finishing the game the stronger.

As a result of the win, Thatto Heath remain in fourth on the table after 10 rounds with six wins and 12 points.

Rangers stay in eighth place with seven points (from three wins and a draw) in their 10 fixtures.

Rangers had a much-changed squad with Sam Rochford, Jordan Williams and Tom Booth all on holiday, Matt Byatt returning to Australia, Nick Briggs transferring to the Brooklyn Kings in the US, and both Andy Boothroyd and Craig Williams unavailable.

Nathan Robinson, Will Broadbent-Allan and Courtney Allette all returned to the team after injury, and Luke Roberts took his place on the bench.

Meanwhile, Lee St Hilaire helped out by returning to play for the Underbank A grade team for the first time since 2014.

Underbank should have opened the scoring after just five minutes as centre Will England raced through and carried for 40m before drawing the Thatto fullback, but delivering a forward pass to supporting full back Jakob Garside with the line agape.

However, Rangers did get the scoreboard ticking over on eight minutes as Garside, with soft hands, fed centre Alex Chatterton who crashed over the try line. Half back Luke Pogson missed the conversion.

Underbank should have then increased their lead as Chatterton smartly went through a gap with neat footwork, but inexplicably kicked ahead when he had wing partner Sam Ansell wide open in a try-scoring position.

The home side were just not in the game, but all that changed on 23 minutes as the referee somehow penalised Jack Thompson for not playing the ball, with a Thatto defender all over him, and in the ensuing set centre Sean Leicester scored the levelling try.

Bobbie Goulding Jnr missed the extras, but now all the momentum was with home side, and on the back of Underbank dropped ball, missed tackles and tardiness in returning the ball, the home side posted three scores in nine minutes before the break through an Owen Scholes brace and replacement hooker Sean Kenny.

Goulding converted only one, but the hosts still convincingly led 18-4 at oranges.

Rangers needed to re-start well, but they didn’t, conceding tries in the 41st and 44th minutes to Thatto’s Matt Norton and Brad Ashurst.

With a single Goulding conversion the lead stretched out to 28-4 and a real hammering looked potentially on the cards.

However, Thatto became a little sloppy with the game won.

To their credit, Underbank hung in, showed great spirit and determination, stemmed the tide and scored two late consolation tries through a Pogson 50m interception effort, that he then converted, plus a Courtney Allette effort on 75 minutes.

Tom Stringer won both the Bengal Spice Man of the Match and the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match.

He was run close for honours by front row forwards Nathan Robinson, who had his best game in Underbank colours, and Danny Hirst.

Underbank will quickly have to regroup after their third defeat on the spin as they travel to Normanton Knights on Saturday.