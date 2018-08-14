Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank returned to winning ways with a comfortable 56-4 thumping of the already-relegated Myton Warriors in the National Conferene Premier.

After their impressive seven match victories came to an abrupt end against reigning champions Thatto Heath Crusaders the previous weekend, Rangers got back on the horse with their 11th success in an increasingly impressive first campaign at this level.

Underbank now they have their eyes firmly fixed on a play-off spot with just three regular season games to go, the next at Minor Premiers Hunslet Club Parkside on Saturday (2.30).

Richard Knight’s side leapfrogged Wath Brow Hornets, who lost at Thatto Heath, into fifth position in the league table with the win at Myton.

Bank led 22-0 at the break through four tries and three conversions, and exceptional wingman Sam Ansell grabbed another four scores in the 10-try rout, with the mercurial kicking boot of Luke Pogson adding another eight goals to his season’s tally.

Rangers had a number of changes in the matchday 17, with Wlll England replacing the injured Alex Chatterton in the right centre, Tom England replacing the unavailable Courtney Allette on the left wing, Tom Stringer moving into the front row for Jordy Williams, who shifted to lock forward to cover the unavailable Sam Rochford.

Jayden Covell-Wood made his season debut on the bench alongside Jordan Andrade on his club debut.

The game was played in sunny and breezy conditions on a firm pitch with Underbank receiving the kick off, and they didn’t take long to take full control of the game with the opening score after just three minutes.

The Myton full back couldn’t take a towering Pogson high kick and centre Joey Bobbin was first to react to the loose ball to gather and touch down.

Pogson converted with ease and did so again in the 10th minute as back row forward Will Broadbent-Allan broke free on the left edge and interchanged passes with Bobbin before racing over for his debut try for the club.

Underbank then proceeded to make errors and concede penalties to give the home side some much-needed relief from defensive work and an opportunity to get themselves on the scoreboard.

However, Rangers held them out successfully and then hit the home side with a two-try Ansell salvo in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Firstly. five-eighth Owen Restall placed a pinpoint, cross-field kick into the path of Ansell to catch and score, and then fast hands through Restall, Dave Pawson and England released Ansell on a blistering 40m touchline dash for his second. Pogson converted the final score of the half to leave Underbank comfortably leading 22-0 at the break.

It could have and should have been more, but errors in the final third of the field prevented further scores.

Head coach Knight challenged his side to put the home side to the sword and score a half century of points, and they did so in some style in the second period, scoring six tries at regular intervals and five further conversions from Pogson.

Full back Jakob Garside was the first to cross the stripe as great footwork saw him slice through the Warriors’ defence from 20m out on 47 minutes.

Front row forward Nathan Robinson then rumbled over for his second of the season on 55 minutes following a strong surge and quick play-the-ball from Broadbent-Allan.

Ansell then completed his treble after Restall broke the defensive line, raced 40m and then handed on to Ansell, who beat the defence on a 40m sprint to the line.

Ansell was to score again on 65 minutes as Pogson kicked direct from a scrum on his own 40m line and Ansell had too much pace for the opposition as he won the foot race comfortably to score his fourth of the game.

England was the beneficiary of some smart play from hooker Danny Hirst as he spotted a potential 3 v 2 on the right edge, darted out of dummy half and fed the impressive young centre who powered through a huge gap to touch down.

Underbank’s goal to nil the opposition then came unstuck as Myton scored a consolation try through back row forward Ben Cartmell, but Rangers had the last word as Pogson gathered his own grubber kick to score the final try of the game.

Four-try speedster Ansell was the winner of both the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match and the Bengal Spice Man of the Match for his effort, and he was pushed all the way for the awards by the hard-working quartet of Tom Stringer, Jakob Garside, Luke Pogson and Joey Bobbin.