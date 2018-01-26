Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA are hunting a fourth successive home victory in North I East with the help of a couple of ‘new faces’ when they entertain Penrith on Saturday (3pm).

Both Simon Wilson and Josh Wrafter, who had pretty much gone into retirement, have agreed to return to help out the Laund Hill squad.

And they are in a squad of 19 for the seventh v sixth in the table clash, with YM eager to put their 23-15 defeat at Morpeth quickly on a back burner.

Director of rugby Damon Scholes explained: “The fact we are so disappointed by a narrow defeat at a place like Morpeth just shows the standards to which we now aspire.

“Penrith have got a big pack, so we know it’s going to be a battle, but we want to maintain our pack supremacy on home soil, where our results and performances have been good.”

YM will have to make a late decision on Jordan Andrade, who is taking part in rugby league trials for Bradford Bulls today and may not be able to play tomorrow.

“We are missing Sam Slater, Jack Ledgard and Ben Hill through injury, so it’s an opportunity for others to step up,” added Scholes.

“The lads have been playing well and in in good spirits, so we are looking for another positive performance and another positive result against the team who are just above us in the table.”

When YM travelled up the M6 back in October, they ended up on the wrong end of a 21-14 scoreline after what had been a turbulent start to the season, but they are playing much better at the moment.

Huddersfield YMCA (from): Scholes, Emsley, Dyke, Black, Housley, Tindall, Hodge, Lumb, Bradley, Morton, Wilson Andrade, Bulloch, Stead, Burns-Smith, Fletcher, Cotton, Perfitt, Wrafter.

YMCA still have two tables available for their Sporting Dinner with Shaun Edwards on February 17. Information from Damon Scholes on 07862 272025.